en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Murder Suspect Apprehended at Sri Lanka’s Main Airport: A Twisted Tale of Romance and Crime

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 2:01 am EST
Murder Suspect Apprehended at Sri Lanka’s Main Airport: A Twisted Tale of Romance and Crime

On January 9, 2024, a gruesome murder occurred near the Kahathuduwa interchange of the Southern Expressway in Sri Lanka. The victim, a 41-year-old woman employed by the Civil Aviation Authority, had her life brutally cut short. The suspect, Ellawala Liyanage Dunston Prasad Perera, a 47-year-old man, was apprehended by the authorities at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake, Sri Lanka, as he was attempting to flee the country.

Swift Action by the Authorities

The police acted swiftly, reporting the incident to the court and issuing a travel ban against Perera. The rapid response by the authorities resulted in the successful apprehension of the suspect at the airport, preventing his escape from the country. The police’s decisive action in this case paints a positive picture of the country’s justice system, demonstrating that no stone is left unturned when it comes to ensuring justice for the victims.

A Killer with Connections

Adding a layer of complexity to the case, Perera is not just a common man. He is the older brother of a well-known drug trafficker who operates internationally. This connection raises questions about the suspect’s intent and the potential influence of his notorious family ties on his actions.

The Motive behind the Murder

The motive behind the murder is yet to be confirmed, however, it is speculated that it may have been linked to a romantic relationship between Perera and the victim. The suspect had recently returned to Sri Lanka after spending several years overseas, which further complicates the case. As investigations continue, the authorities are working tirelessly to unveil the truth behind this horrifying incident.

0
Crime Sri Lanka
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
12 seconds ago
Pakistan: Gruesome Murders of Multiple Families Spark Nationwide Outrage
In a heart-wrenching tragedy that has gripped the nation, 11 individuals, including children and women, were found lifeless in a house in Lakki Marwat, a town in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. The grim discovery was made by the brother of the family’s head. According to initial police investigations, the cause of death appears to be the
Pakistan: Gruesome Murders of Multiple Families Spark Nationwide Outrage
City Health Worker Murdered at Strand: Two Suspects Arrested
3 mins ago
City Health Worker Murdered at Strand: Two Suspects Arrested
Fatal Police Standoff in Nowra: Man Killed in Clinic Shooting
4 mins ago
Fatal Police Standoff in Nowra: Man Killed in Clinic Shooting
Miami-Dade Corrections Employee Arrested for Sexual Battery: Safety Concerns Rise
32 seconds ago
Miami-Dade Corrections Employee Arrested for Sexual Battery: Safety Concerns Rise
West Bengal’s Rs 9.7 Crore iPhone Heist: Transport Company Seeks Better Investigation
2 mins ago
West Bengal’s Rs 9.7 Crore iPhone Heist: Transport Company Seeks Better Investigation
Limpopo Police Appeal to Public Amid Investigation of 'Gruesome Discovery'
3 mins ago
Limpopo Police Appeal to Public Amid Investigation of 'Gruesome Discovery'
Latest Headlines
World News
Boys Prep Basketball Games Postponed and Cancelled Across Iowa: Teams and Community Adjust to Sudden Changes
32 seconds
Boys Prep Basketball Games Postponed and Cancelled Across Iowa: Teams and Community Adjust to Sudden Changes
Girls High School Basketball: A Display of Competitive Spirit and Talent
37 seconds
Girls High School Basketball: A Display of Competitive Spirit and Talent
Chennaiyin FC vs Punjab FC: A Battle of Redemption in Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Opener
48 seconds
Chennaiyin FC vs Punjab FC: A Battle of Redemption in Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Opener
Ex-Indian Envoy Ajay Bisaria Shares Diplomatic Insights on Newshour
2 mins
Ex-Indian Envoy Ajay Bisaria Shares Diplomatic Insights on Newshour
Tiffany Hayes: From WNBA Retirement to Continuing International Dominance
2 mins
Tiffany Hayes: From WNBA Retirement to Continuing International Dominance
Swedish Politicians Clash Over Citizenship Defense Remarks; Children and Luxury Watch Caught in Crossfire
2 mins
Swedish Politicians Clash Over Citizenship Defense Remarks; Children and Luxury Watch Caught in Crossfire
Haley and DeSantis in Crucial Face-Off: First Solo Republican Presidential Primary Debate
2 mins
Haley and DeSantis in Crucial Face-Off: First Solo Republican Presidential Primary Debate
Trump Stirs Voter Fraud Fears with Claims of Unauthorized Migrant Voting
4 mins
Trump Stirs Voter Fraud Fears with Claims of Unauthorized Migrant Voting
AFL Player Joel Smith Tests Positive for Cocaine, Faces Two-Year Suspension
5 mins
AFL Player Joel Smith Tests Positive for Cocaine, Faces Two-Year Suspension
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
42 mins
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
2 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
4 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
5 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
6 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
6 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
6 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
8 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
8 hours
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app