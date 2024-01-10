Murder Suspect Apprehended at Sri Lanka’s Main Airport: A Twisted Tale of Romance and Crime

On January 9, 2024, a gruesome murder occurred near the Kahathuduwa interchange of the Southern Expressway in Sri Lanka. The victim, a 41-year-old woman employed by the Civil Aviation Authority, had her life brutally cut short. The suspect, Ellawala Liyanage Dunston Prasad Perera, a 47-year-old man, was apprehended by the authorities at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake, Sri Lanka, as he was attempting to flee the country.

Swift Action by the Authorities

The police acted swiftly, reporting the incident to the court and issuing a travel ban against Perera. The rapid response by the authorities resulted in the successful apprehension of the suspect at the airport, preventing his escape from the country. The police’s decisive action in this case paints a positive picture of the country’s justice system, demonstrating that no stone is left unturned when it comes to ensuring justice for the victims.

A Killer with Connections

Adding a layer of complexity to the case, Perera is not just a common man. He is the older brother of a well-known drug trafficker who operates internationally. This connection raises questions about the suspect’s intent and the potential influence of his notorious family ties on his actions.

The Motive behind the Murder

The motive behind the murder is yet to be confirmed, however, it is speculated that it may have been linked to a romantic relationship between Perera and the victim. The suspect had recently returned to Sri Lanka after spending several years overseas, which further complicates the case. As investigations continue, the authorities are working tirelessly to unveil the truth behind this horrifying incident.