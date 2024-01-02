Murder-Suicide in Kealakekua: Woman and Ex-Boyfriend Found Dead

In a quiet neighborhood of Kealakekua, Hawaii, tranquility was shattered on a Monday afternoon when a chilling discovery was made. A 42-year-old woman, Elizabeth Fernandez, and her ex-boyfriend were found dead in a tragic incident resonating with the grim echoes of a murder-suicide.

A Fateful Discovery

The Big Island police were alerted to the situation after a 71-year-old man, en route to his daughter’s residence, stumbled across the lifeless body of her former partner. The man was found with a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head, a rifle lying ominously close by.

A Home Turned Crime Scene

As officers arrived at the scene and began combing through the details, the full scope of the tragedy began to emerge. Inside her home, they found the body of Elizabeth Fernandez. She too had been shot, a fatal wound to her face painting a grim picture of the events that had unfolded.

Mystery Shrouds the Incident

The identity of the ex-boyfriend, the suspected perpetrator in this gruesome act, has yet to be released. Authorities are currently awaiting positive identification and the notification of his next of kin before they can proceed. In the meantime, the Big Island police have issued an appeal to the public. They’ve requested anyone with information about the incident to contact them through the department’s non-emergency number, or to directly reach out to Detective Len Hamakado.

As the neighborhood of Kealakekua grapples with the shock of this incident, questions remain. The investigation is ongoing, as authorities work tirelessly to piece together the final moments of Elizabeth Fernandez and her ex-boyfriend, in a bid to bring clarity to this tragic event.