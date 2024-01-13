en English
Crime

Murder of Village Chief in Zamboanga del Sur Under Comprehensive Investigation

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:54 am EST
Murder of Village Chief in Zamboanga del Sur Under Comprehensive Investigation

In a shocking incident that has sent ripples across the Zamboanga Peninsula, Moden Cola Abu, the local village chief of Benuatan in Dinas, Zamboanga del Sur, was brutally murdered in broad daylight on January 12. The unknown assailants, who remain at large, targeted Abu around 11 a.m. in Purok Camia, Poblacion, leaving the peaceful community in a state of shock and fear.

Investigation Underway

Upon learning of the horrifying incident, Bowenn Joey Masaudding, the Director of the Police Regional Office in Zamboanga Peninsula, ordered a comprehensive and thorough investigation into the murder. The responsibility of overseeing this high-profile case has been handed over to the newly appointed Zamboanga del Sur police director, Police Colonel Restituto Pangusban.

In his directive, Masaudding emphasized the urgency and importance of the investigation. He instructed Pangusban to deploy all necessary resources and investigative methods to solve the crime swiftly and bring the perpetrators to justice. This murder has not only robbed a community of its leader but also challenged the sense of safety and security in the region.

Clues from the Crime Scene

At the crime scene, the police found shell casings from an M-16 rifle, the lethal weapon used in the execution of the village head. This discovery hinted at the brutal force and intent behind the murder of Abu, who was declared dead on the scene.

Abandoned Vehicle Points to Potential Suspects

In an important development, the police later discovered the suspects’ vehicle, abandoned in a nearby coconut farm. The vehicle was traced back to a local car rental company, potentially providing a significant lead in the investigation. The police are now working tirelessly to identify the individuals who rented the vehicle, hoping this clue will bring them closer to apprehending the culprits.

The murder of Moden Cola Abu, a respected village chief, has indeed left a void in the community he served. As the police continue their pursuit for justice, the residents of Dinas, Zamboanga del Sur, and the entire Zamboanga Peninsula, watch with bated breath, hoping for a swift resolution to this tragic event.

Crime Philippines
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

