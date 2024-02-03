Murder of Traditional Ruler and Abductions Rock Southwestern Nigeria

Southwestern Nigeria has been rocked by a horrific act of violence against a traditional ruler and his family. In a brutal assault, the Olukoro of Koro, Segun Aremu, was fatally shot in his palace by unidentified gunmen. His wife and another individual were subsequently kidnapped by the assailants. The violent incident occurred on Thursday night, and the identity of the attackers as well as any potential demands they may have, remain shrouded in obscurity.

Increasing Violence and Insecurity

This shocking event is not an isolated incident but forms part of a deeply concerning pattern of violence in the region. Nigeria has witnessed a dramatic increase in abductions and murders, with over 1,800 individuals kidnapped since President Bola Tinubu assumed office. The escalating violence has led to demands for the declaration of a state of emergency to address the crisis.

Response from the State

Responding to the incident, the Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, unequivocally condemned the crime. Describing it as "reckless, shocking, and abominable," he vowed to ensure that the perpetrators are apprehended and brought to justice. The police have launched an active operation to find the gunmen and are committed to establishing a police outpost to bolster security in the local community.

A Growing Crisis

The murder of Segun Aremu, a former army general, and the abduction of his wife, comes in the wake of a series of similar attacks. The trend of violence against traditional rulers in Nigeria is deeply disturbing, with two monarchs in southwest Ekiti State being killed recently. The Nigerian government's promises to address insecurity have been met with skepticism as the violence continues to spiral.