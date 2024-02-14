Murder of Michael Foley: Two Suspects Arrested in County Cork

In a tragic turn of events, two individuals in their 30s have been apprehended by Gardaí in relation to the murder of Michael Foley, a 61-year-old father of four, in County Cork. This development comes as the investigation into Foley's death takes a significant step forward.

Advertisment

A Life Cut Short

The body of Michael 'Mickey' Foley was discovered in his Macroom home on February 6, bearing visible head injuries. Following the discovery, Gardaí launched a murder investigation, leaving Foley's family and community in shock and mourning.

Foley's sister paid an emotional tribute to her brother, highlighting the devastating impact of his death on the family, particularly in the wake of their brother Timmy's murder in 2018. She expressed the family's hope for justice, emphasizing the need for answers during this challenging time.

Advertisment

The Arrests

After extensive inquiries, Gardaí arrested a man and a woman, both in their 30s, on February 14 in Cork City. The two suspects, who were known to Foley, are currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, as the investigation continues.

Detectives believe that Foley knew his killer or killers, which has led to the arrests of these individuals. While their identities have not been revealed, the community awaits more information regarding their connection to Foley and their roles in his untimely death.

Advertisment

A Call for Information

As Gardaí continue their investigation, they urge anyone with information related to Foley's death to come forward. Any details, no matter how small, could prove vital in piecing together the events leading to this tragic incident.

The community is encouraged to contact Macroom Garda Station or the Garda Confidential Line with any relevant information. In times like these, every piece of information can make a difference, helping to bring justice to the Foley family and closure to a grieving community.

In the wake of Michael Foley's murder, the recent arrests offer a glimmer of hope for justice. As Gardaí continue their investigation, the community remains united in its pursuit of answers and solace. This tragic event serves as a reminder of the importance of standing together in times of hardship and seeking the truth, no matter the cost.