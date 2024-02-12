Murder of Innocence: The Chilling Story of Md Towhidul Islam's Abduction and Killing

In a chilling turn of events, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) apprehended Md Mokbul Hossian, the prime suspect in the abduction and murder of a 10-year-old madrassah student, Md Towhidul Islam. The incident, which has sent shockwaves through the Keraniganj community, unfolded in a manner that leaves us grappling with questions about the depths of human depravity.

Advertisment

The Chilling Abduction

The nightmare began on February 10th, when Towhidul, a young boy full of dreams and innocence, was abducted from his own neighborhood. Mokbul Hossian, a mason by trade, had visited Towhidul's house six months prior, laying the groundwork for this horrific crime. With a ruthless precision, Hossian executed his plan, snatching the child away from the safety of his home and family.

A Gruesome Discovery

Advertisment

Following the abduction, Hossian held Towhidul captive, subjecting him to unimaginable terror. When the young boy's cries became too much for Hossian to bear, he brutally strangled him to death. In a bid to conceal his heinous act, Hossian hid Towhidul's lifeless body in a nearby safety tank, a chilling reminder of the monstrous events that had transpired.

The Desperate Ransom Demand

Hossian's twisted narrative didn't end with the murder. In a cruel and calculated move, he contacted Towhidul's family, demanding a ransom of Tk 3 lakh in exchange for their son's safe return. Unbeknownst to them, their beloved child was already gone, cruelly torn away from their lives.

Advertisment

RAB, acting on intelligence, swiftly apprehended Hossian, recovering Tk 2.90 lakh from his possession. The arrest marked the beginning of the end of this tragic saga, a testament to the relentless pursuit of justice by the law enforcement agency.

As the news of Towhidul's abduction and murder spread, the Keraniganj community was left reeling in shock and grief. The senseless loss of an innocent life has sent ripples of sorrow through the neighborhood, serving as a stark reminder of the darkness that can lurk in the most unexpected places.

Advertisment

Towhidul's story is a chilling reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of vigilance in the face of unspeakable evil. As we mourn the loss of this young boy, we also honor the tireless efforts of the Rapid Action Battalion in bringing his killer to justice.

In the wake of this tragedy, it is our collective responsibility to ensure that Towhidul's memory lives on, not as a symbol of fear and despair, but as a beacon of hope and resilience. Let us come together as a community to demand justice, safety, and an end to the senseless cycle of violence that has claimed yet another innocent life.

Towhidul Islam, you will never be forgotten.