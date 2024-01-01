en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Murder Mystery Unfolds in Las Pinas City: An Ongoing Investigation

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:42 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 5:15 pm EST
Murder Mystery Unfolds in Las Pinas City: An Ongoing Investigation

On the first day of 2024, in the city of Las Pinas, Philippines, a grim discovery marked the beginning of the year – the lifeless body of a man was found floating in a local creek. The discovery triggered an immediate, intense police investigation, as the incident is being treated as a homicide. The case was notably reported on a TV Patrol news segment, hosted by Job Manahan.

Victim and the Circumstances

The victim has been identified as Gerico Rocobo. His body reportedly bore multiple wounds on his face and a mark on his neck, suggesting strangulation as the likely cause of death. As the police delve deeper into the case, it has been revealed that Rocobo was wanted for theft. The question that arises is whether his criminal past had any role to play in this tragic incident. However, the motive behind the murder still remains under wraps, leaving room for speculation and uncertainty.

Authorities in Action

In response to the shocking discovery, the police have swung into action, launching a manhunt for the individuals believed to be involved in Rocobo’s murder. Four barangay officials and personnel have already been arrested and charged with murder. The barangay tanods, a local security force, allegedly detained Rocobo in the barangay hall before he was found dead. The association of local officials in the case has added another layer of complexity to the situation.

Continued Investigation

As the investigation unfolds, the authorities have been coordinating closely with the barangay captain to ensure a thorough probe into the incident. The objective is clear – to uncover the circumstances surrounding Rocobo’s tragic death and to ensure that those responsible face justice. The incident has struck a chord in the local community, as they anxiously wait for further developments and hope for a swift resolution to the case.

0
Crime Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Series of Gunpoint Sexual Assaults in Nashville Sparks Community Alert

By BNN Correspondents

Sydney Motorist Arrested After Striking Pedestrian in Hit and Run

By Geeta Pillai

Megan Gale and Shaun Hampson's Restaurant Hit by Another Break-in Amidst a String of Unfortunate Events

By Geeta Pillai

Chinese Exchange Student Safely Returned After 'Cyber Kidnapping' Incident

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Armed Robber Shot Dead in Police Shootout in Sabie, Mpumalanga ...
@Crime · 58 mins
Armed Robber Shot Dead in Police Shootout in Sabie, Mpumalanga ...
heart comment 0
Suspected Homicide in Las Pinas City: Man’s Body Found in Creek

By BNN Correspondents

Suspected Homicide in Las Pinas City: Man's Body Found in Creek
New Year’s Day Mayhem: Man Fleeing Police Causes Multiple Injuries in New York City

By Israel Ojoko

New Year's Day Mayhem: Man Fleeing Police Causes Multiple Injuries in New York City
Policing the Police: Officer Sentenced for Criminal Trespass

By BNN Correspondents

Policing the Police: Officer Sentenced for Criminal Trespass
New Year’s Day Violence in Manipur Leaves Four Dead: A State in Turmoil

By Dil Bar Irshad

New Year's Day Violence in Manipur Leaves Four Dead: A State in Turmoil
Latest Headlines
World News
SNP Struggles to Rally Support and Redefine Message Post Sturgeon's Resignation
28 seconds
SNP Struggles to Rally Support and Redefine Message Post Sturgeon's Resignation
Ghana's NACOKINGS Backs Bill to Extend Islamic Holidays, Stresses Role in Imam Appointments
5 mins
Ghana's NACOKINGS Backs Bill to Extend Islamic Holidays, Stresses Role in Imam Appointments
Queen Mothers in Ghana Demand Greater Local Government Support
6 mins
Queen Mothers in Ghana Demand Greater Local Government Support
South Korean President Commits to Tangible Economic Recovery
10 mins
South Korean President Commits to Tangible Economic Recovery
Trump's Rhetoric of Vengeance Resonates with Iowa Republicans: A Deep Dive into the Polls
10 mins
Trump's Rhetoric of Vengeance Resonates with Iowa Republicans: A Deep Dive into the Polls
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol Sets Course with Key Reforms
11 mins
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol Sets Course with Key Reforms
South Korea and U.S. to Fortify Extended Deterrence Regime Amid Rising North Korean Threats
13 mins
South Korea and U.S. to Fortify Extended Deterrence Regime Amid Rising North Korean Threats
Philippines' Bataan Launches Blue Zone Project to Boost Life Expectancy
14 mins
Philippines' Bataan Launches Blue Zone Project to Boost Life Expectancy
Poland Advances to United Cup Quarter-finals: Iga Swiatek Leads the Charge
14 mins
Poland Advances to United Cup Quarter-finals: Iga Swiatek Leads the Charge
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
53 mins
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
54 mins
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
1 hour
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
1 hour
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
2 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
3 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
3 hours
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app