Murder Mystery Unfolds in Las Pinas City: An Ongoing Investigation

On the first day of 2024, in the city of Las Pinas, Philippines, a grim discovery marked the beginning of the year – the lifeless body of a man was found floating in a local creek. The discovery triggered an immediate, intense police investigation, as the incident is being treated as a homicide. The case was notably reported on a TV Patrol news segment, hosted by Job Manahan.

Victim and the Circumstances

The victim has been identified as Gerico Rocobo. His body reportedly bore multiple wounds on his face and a mark on his neck, suggesting strangulation as the likely cause of death. As the police delve deeper into the case, it has been revealed that Rocobo was wanted for theft. The question that arises is whether his criminal past had any role to play in this tragic incident. However, the motive behind the murder still remains under wraps, leaving room for speculation and uncertainty.

Authorities in Action

In response to the shocking discovery, the police have swung into action, launching a manhunt for the individuals believed to be involved in Rocobo’s murder. Four barangay officials and personnel have already been arrested and charged with murder. The barangay tanods, a local security force, allegedly detained Rocobo in the barangay hall before he was found dead. The association of local officials in the case has added another layer of complexity to the situation.

Continued Investigation

As the investigation unfolds, the authorities have been coordinating closely with the barangay captain to ensure a thorough probe into the incident. The objective is clear – to uncover the circumstances surrounding Rocobo’s tragic death and to ensure that those responsible face justice. The incident has struck a chord in the local community, as they anxiously wait for further developments and hope for a swift resolution to the case.