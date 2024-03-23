Murder Investigation in Worthing: 72-Year-Old Found Dead, Crawley Man Arrested

Following a distressing discovery in Worthing, West Sussex, where a 72-year-old man was found deceased in a block of flats, local authorities have initiated a murder investigation. The incident, which unfolded on St Botolph’s Road at approximately 6.30 pm on Friday, has led to the arrest of a 46-year-old man from Crawley on suspicion of murder, who currently remains in police custody. Sussex Police have made a public appeal for information regarding the case.

Advertisment

Investigation Underway

As the community reels from the news, Sussex Police have been swift to respond, with Detective Chief Inspector Craig Emmerson spearheading the investigation. "Our thoughts are with the man’s family during this incredibly challenging time," Emmerson stated, emphasizing the determination of the police force to uncover the truth behind the tragic event. He further encouraged anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it might seem, to come forward, assuring an increased police presence in the area for reassurance.

Appeal for Information

The appeal for information is not just a procedural step; it is a crucial element in piecing together the events leading up to the man’s death. Sussex Police are relying on the public’s assistance to gather evidence and witness accounts that could shed light on the circumstances of the incident. In a community where such events are rare, the impact of this tragedy is profound, prompting a unified effort to seek justice and answers.