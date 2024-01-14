en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Murder in Montgomery: Anthony Tallie Charged with Killing of 86-year-old William Strane

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:45 pm EST
Murder in Montgomery: Anthony Tallie Charged with Killing of 86-year-old William Strane

In a shocking development, 45-year-old Anthony Tallie has been arrested and charged with the murder of 86-year-old William Strane in Montgomery, Alabama. The incident, which occurred around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, has left the community in the Highland Park area near Ann Street, particularly the 2700 block of Locust Street, shaken.

The Arrest and Charges

Tallie, who was taken into custody by the Montgomery Police Department, is currently being held without bail at the Montgomery County Detention Facility. Alongside the murder charge, he faces an additional count for felony attempting to elude. This dual charge signifies the severity of the incident and the subsequent police investigation.

The Incident and Investigation

The tragic shooting death of Strane has stirred up feelings of grief and shock amongst locals. He was found dead from a gunshot wound, marking a grim start to the year in Montgomery. As the investigation continues, the police have not yet disclosed a motive for the homicide. The lack of additional details released at this time leaves a cloud of uncertainty looming over the incident.

Unraveling the Tragedy

This arrest and charge follow the tragic shooting death of Strane, one of the city’s older residents. The authorities are working tirelessly to uncover further details surrounding this case. The community awaits answers, hoping for justice to be served for Strane and closure to be found in this dreadful event.

0
Crime United States
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
52 seconds ago
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Provides Financial Aid to Palghar Lynching Victims' Families
In a gesture of solidarity and empathy, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has extended a helping hand to the families of three victims lynched by a mob in Palghar district in 2020. The victims, sadhus Kalpavriksha Giri Maharaj, 70, and Sushil Giri Maharaj, 35, along with their 30-year-old driver Nilesh Telgade, were murdered in cold
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Provides Financial Aid to Palghar Lynching Victims' Families
Mwinilunga Murder Case: Accused Husband to Defend Himself in Court
7 mins ago
Mwinilunga Murder Case: Accused Husband to Defend Himself in Court
Chennai's Unforgiving Underworld: Criminal Witness Murdered to Mute Testimony
7 mins ago
Chennai's Unforgiving Underworld: Criminal Witness Murdered to Mute Testimony
Bikie Gang Sighting south of Perth Triggers Police Alert
3 mins ago
Bikie Gang Sighting south of Perth Triggers Police Alert
Human Smuggling Operation Uncovered by India's Criminal Investigation Department
4 mins ago
Human Smuggling Operation Uncovered by India's Criminal Investigation Department
The Sinister Soup: Unraveling the Swati M Telangana Murder Case
5 mins ago
The Sinister Soup: Unraveling the Swati M Telangana Murder Case
Latest Headlines
World News
High School Girls' Basketball: A Tale of Triumphs and Defeats
14 seconds
High School Girls' Basketball: A Tale of Triumphs and Defeats
Taiwan Elects Lai Ching-te as New President Amid Rising Tensions with China
26 seconds
Taiwan Elects Lai Ching-te as New President Amid Rising Tensions with China
100 Days of Conflict: The Israel-Hamas War's Toll on Palestinians
29 seconds
100 Days of Conflict: The Israel-Hamas War's Toll on Palestinians
Montana Grizzlies Clinch Victory Over Northern Arizona, Dischon Thomas Shines
44 seconds
Montana Grizzlies Clinch Victory Over Northern Arizona, Dischon Thomas Shines
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Provides Financial Aid to Palghar Lynching Victims' Families
53 seconds
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Provides Financial Aid to Palghar Lynching Victims' Families
United Township Panthers Swim Team: A Season of Challenges and Growth
53 seconds
United Township Panthers Swim Team: A Season of Challenges and Growth
Arkansas Ranked Fourth Least Healthy State: A Closer Look at the Alarming Statistics
54 seconds
Arkansas Ranked Fourth Least Healthy State: A Closer Look at the Alarming Statistics
Sony Open in Hawaii Sees Bradley and Murray as Co-leaders
56 seconds
Sony Open in Hawaii Sees Bradley and Murray as Co-leaders
Indiana Pacers Face Challenge as Aaron Nesmith Ruled Out Due to Shin Soreness
1 min
Indiana Pacers Face Challenge as Aaron Nesmith Ruled Out Due to Shin Soreness
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
15 mins
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
31 mins
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
31 mins
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
44 mins
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
48 mins
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
53 mins
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
6 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
6 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app