Murder in Montgomery: Anthony Tallie Charged with Killing of 86-year-old William Strane

In a shocking development, 45-year-old Anthony Tallie has been arrested and charged with the murder of 86-year-old William Strane in Montgomery, Alabama. The incident, which occurred around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, has left the community in the Highland Park area near Ann Street, particularly the 2700 block of Locust Street, shaken.

The Arrest and Charges

Tallie, who was taken into custody by the Montgomery Police Department, is currently being held without bail at the Montgomery County Detention Facility. Alongside the murder charge, he faces an additional count for felony attempting to elude. This dual charge signifies the severity of the incident and the subsequent police investigation.

The Incident and Investigation

The tragic shooting death of Strane has stirred up feelings of grief and shock amongst locals. He was found dead from a gunshot wound, marking a grim start to the year in Montgomery. As the investigation continues, the police have not yet disclosed a motive for the homicide. The lack of additional details released at this time leaves a cloud of uncertainty looming over the incident.

Unraveling the Tragedy

This arrest and charge follow the tragic shooting death of Strane, one of the city’s older residents. The authorities are working tirelessly to uncover further details surrounding this case. The community awaits answers, hoping for justice to be served for Strane and closure to be found in this dreadful event.