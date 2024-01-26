Murder in Danville: Bailey Castigliona Sentenced for Richard Truett's Killing

In a chilling revelation of brutality and deception, Bailey Castigliona, a woman from Danville, has been handed a 27-year sentence for her role in the cold-blooded murder of Richard Truett in 2020. She will be subject to three years of mandatory parole following her prison term, as decreed by Judge Robert McIntire. Castigliona, initially pleading innocence, pivoted to a guilt plea, acknowledging her role in the gruesome crime.

Gruesome Details of the Crime

Castigliona admitted to the disturbing act of stabbing Truett in the thigh, a wound that ultimately resulted in his death. Adding to the horror, Truett's body was abandoned in a farming field in Indiana, left to the elements. The crime was carried out with the assistance of Michelle Ingram, who harbored unfounded beliefs that Truett was embroiled in child sex trafficking. Despite these allegations, no corroborating evidence surfaced during the investigation.

Partners in Crime

Michelle Ingram, who was arrested in February 2021, played a pivotal role in the investigation. She cooperated with the authorities and was instrumental in locating Truett's body. This led to her charges of first degree murder and concealment of a homicide. Ingram, having struck a plea agreement, testified against Castigliona, further implicating her in the crime. For her part in the attempted murder, Ingram was sentenced to 21 years.

Justice Served

Vermilion County State's Attorney Jaqueline Lacy expressed her gratitude towards the witnesses and the Vermilion County Sheriff's Department for their relentless efforts in uncovering the truth. Their contributions have been instrumental in providing closure to Truett's family, in a case that has shaken the community to its core.