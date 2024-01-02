en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Murder in Bilaspur: Man Allegedly Kills Wife, Three Children Over Suspected Affair

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:30 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 12:33 am EST
Murder in Bilaspur: Man Allegedly Kills Wife, Three Children Over Suspected Affair

In an appalling family tragedy in the Bilaspur district of Chhattisgarh, a man named Umendra Kewat, aged 34, allegedly strangled his wife and three minor children to death. The heinous act transpired late Monday night in Hirri village within the purview of the Masturi police station. The preliminary investigation pointed to Kewat’s suspicion of his wife’s extra-marital affair as the motive behind the murders.

A Shocking Revelation

The victims were identified as Kewat’s wife and their three children, two girls aged 4 and 5, and a 2-year-old boy. The police reported that Kewat had long suspected his wife of being unfaithful, a belief that allegedly led him to commit the fatal acts. Following the tragic incident, Kewat was apprehended by local law enforcement officers.

Police Intervention and Legal Proceedings

The Bilaspur Superintendent of Police, Santosh Singh, confirmed Kewat’s arrest on charges of murder. The police are meticulously probing the case’s intricacies, delving into the family’s history, and Kewat’s behavioral patterns to gather more evidence and understand the incident’s underlying causes. The officers are also interviewing the surrounding community members to gain further insights into the family’s dynamics and Kewat’s relationship with his wife.

A Community in Shock

The incident has left the residents of Hirri village in deep shock and sorrow. The local community is grappling with the tragic loss of life and the brutal nature of the incident. The tragic event underscores the dire need for awareness and interventions to address domestic violence and marital disputes effectively.

0
Crime India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Operation Shanela: South Africa Police's Festive Season Crackdown Nets Over 1,700 Arrests

By Mazhar Abbas

Deadly Encounter: Online Sale Turns Fatal in Winterveld

By Israel Ojoko

Violent Knife Attack at Orchard Central Marks Grim Start to New Year

By Waqas Arain

Ugandan Olympian Benjamin Kiplagat Murdered in Kenya, Two Suspects Detained

By Safak Costu

Ambush in Disputed Region Between Sudan and South Sudan Claims Six Liv ...
@Africa · 2 hours
Ambush in Disputed Region Between Sudan and South Sudan Claims Six Liv ...
heart comment 0
Tragic Incident in North Waziristan: Six Barbers Brutally Murdered, Police Launch Investigation

By Mazhar Abbas

Tragic Incident in North Waziristan: Six Barbers Brutally Murdered, Police Launch Investigation
Tragic Incidents Unfold in Karachi: Body Found at Railway Station and Arrests Made for New Year’s Celebratory Firing

By Mazhar Abbas

Tragic Incidents Unfold in Karachi: Body Found at Railway Station and Arrests Made for New Year's Celebratory Firing
Visually Impaired Mother Pleads for Police Assistance in Finding Missing Child in Lagos

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Visually Impaired Mother Pleads for Police Assistance in Finding Missing Child in Lagos
Stolen Car Found Submerged in Melbourne Lake: An Ongoing Investigation

By Geeta Pillai

Stolen Car Found Submerged in Melbourne Lake: An Ongoing Investigation
Latest Headlines
World News
DRC Election Results Spark Protests Amid Calls for Rerun
58 seconds
DRC Election Results Spark Protests Amid Calls for Rerun
Somalia Rejects Ethiopia-Somaliland Illegal Agreement, Recalls Ambassador
1 min
Somalia Rejects Ethiopia-Somaliland Illegal Agreement, Recalls Ambassador
Washington Triumphs over Texas in Sugar Bowl, Advances to National Championship
5 mins
Washington Triumphs over Texas in Sugar Bowl, Advances to National Championship
Stepping into 2024: The Start TODAY Walking Challenge
6 mins
Stepping into 2024: The Start TODAY Walking Challenge
The Cost of Life: A Young Man's Battle with Skin Cancer
26 mins
The Cost of Life: A Young Man's Battle with Skin Cancer
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
49 mins
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
University of Cincinnati Researchers Discover New Fibroid Treatment Pathways
50 mins
University of Cincinnati Researchers Discover New Fibroid Treatment Pathways
Revolutionary Method for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis Unveiled
54 mins
Revolutionary Method for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis Unveiled
Maria Sakkari Triumphs in Unified Cup, Boosts Greek Tennis
1 hour
Maria Sakkari Triumphs in Unified Cup, Boosts Greek Tennis
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
2 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
2 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
3 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
3 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
4 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
4 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
5 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
5 hours
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
5 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app