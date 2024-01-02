Murder in Bilaspur: Man Allegedly Kills Wife, Three Children Over Suspected Affair

In an appalling family tragedy in the Bilaspur district of Chhattisgarh, a man named Umendra Kewat, aged 34, allegedly strangled his wife and three minor children to death. The heinous act transpired late Monday night in Hirri village within the purview of the Masturi police station. The preliminary investigation pointed to Kewat’s suspicion of his wife’s extra-marital affair as the motive behind the murders.

A Shocking Revelation

The victims were identified as Kewat’s wife and their three children, two girls aged 4 and 5, and a 2-year-old boy. The police reported that Kewat had long suspected his wife of being unfaithful, a belief that allegedly led him to commit the fatal acts. Following the tragic incident, Kewat was apprehended by local law enforcement officers.

Police Intervention and Legal Proceedings

The Bilaspur Superintendent of Police, Santosh Singh, confirmed Kewat’s arrest on charges of murder. The police are meticulously probing the case’s intricacies, delving into the family’s history, and Kewat’s behavioral patterns to gather more evidence and understand the incident’s underlying causes. The officers are also interviewing the surrounding community members to gain further insights into the family’s dynamics and Kewat’s relationship with his wife.

A Community in Shock

The incident has left the residents of Hirri village in deep shock and sorrow. The local community is grappling with the tragic loss of life and the brutal nature of the incident. The tragic event underscores the dire need for awareness and interventions to address domestic violence and marital disputes effectively.