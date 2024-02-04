Murder in Adekunle Ajasin University: A Call for Justice

The tranquility of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba (AAUA) was shattered over the weekend when a student was discovered lifeless in her room. The victim, Ifeoluwa Adekunle, a 300-level Economics major, was reportedly attacked by unidentified assailants while alone in her off-campus residence.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the student body, sparking fear and raising serious questions about their safety. A source, who chose to remain anonymous, dismissed the circulating rumors associating the murder with cult activities. Instead, the source called for justice for Ifeoluwa, emphasizing the urgent need for the culprits to be found and brought to book.

Call for Government Intervention

The gruesome incident has led to calls for the Ondo State Government to take swift action. The students and staff of AAUA, and indeed the wider community, are urging the authorities to ensure that justice is served.

The Police Public Relations Officer for Ondo State, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, confirmed the incident, stating that an investigation is currently underway to determine the motive and perpetrators of the crime.

The victim's body has been transferred to a morgue for further examination, and the police are keeping all lines of inquiry open, including the possibility of cult-related activities, pending more clarity from the investigation.