Murder Charge for Howard Moore Following Infant’s Death, Police Investigation Reveals

In an unsettling development, 31-year-old Howard Moore has been charged with the murder of his 2-month-old infant, nearly two years after initial reports of the child's unresponsiveness. The case, which had its roots in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, dates back to June 2020, when local police officers responded to distressing reports of an unresponsive infant at a residence on Konnoak View Drive.

Tragic Timeline of Events

The infant, Nayture Marie Moore, despite being under medical care for almost two years, tragically passed away in May 2022. The cause of death, as per medical examiners, was injuries consistent with child abuse, leading to a fresh warrant for murder against Howard Moore.

An Unsettling Past

Interestingly, Moore was not a stranger to law enforcement. Prior to this, he had been held in custody at the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center, facing severe felony charges of child abuse. Following the clarifications from the medical examiners about the nature of the infant's injuries, the authorities served Moore with a new warrant for murder.

Case Progress and Public Reaction

Moore is currently held without bond, with his next court appearance scheduled for January 22, 2024. The case has made waves in local media, with WXII 12 News providing frequent updates, keeping the community informed and triggering public discourse about child abuse and the justice system.