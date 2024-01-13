Murder Cases Highlight Need for Judicial Reform in Malta

Two murder cases in two European nations, Malta and Ireland, have cast a spotlight on the stark contrast in the pace of justice delivery in these countries. In Ireland, the killer of Ashling Murphy, Jozef Puska, was swiftly convicted and sentenced to life in November 2021. Meanwhile, the case of Paulina Dembska’s murder in Malta remains mired in the protracted compilation-of-evidence phase, causing her family to relive their trauma without an end in sight.

Malta’s Delayed Justice

Malta’s justice system is plagued by delays, weak investigations, and prolonged magisterial inquiries. The case of Dembska, whose murder occurred in the same month as Murphy’s, is a distressing example of this. Her family has been subjected to the distress of a legal process that seems to have no end, while the alleged murderer remains unconvicted. This situation is symptomatic of deeper issues in Malta’s justice system, including bureaucracy and lack of resources.

Government’s Proposed Reforms

The Maltese government has proposed reforms aimed at expediting the legal process. These include amendments to shorten the compilation-of-evidence stage to one year and empower the attorney general to expedite cases. However, there are concerns about the practical implementation of these reforms. The country faces challenges such as a shortage of judges, inadequate facilities, and a depleted pool of prosecutors, which could hamper the effective roll-out of these changes.

Unresolved High-Profile Cases

Dembska’s case is not the only one stuck in the legal limbo. High-profile cases like the murders of Lassana Ciss, Eleonor Mangion Walker, and journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia also remain unresolved, further highlighting the systemic issues in Malta’s justice system. These cases underscore the urgent need for judicial reform in Malta, where justice delayed often equates to justice denied.

The tragedy of the Dembska family, and many others like them, is emblematic of a larger issue in Malta. The country’s justice system needs urgent reform to ensure timely and fair justice, a fundamental pillar of a compassionate society.