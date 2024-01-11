Murder and Arson Charges: Young Barbadians Await Trial in Dodds Prison

Barbados has been shaken by a heinous crime that has seen two young men, Devere Elon Tony Gittens, 25, and Victor Martin Hoyte, 20, jailed and awaiting trial. The pair have been remanded to Dodds Prison following their appearance in the District “A” Magistrates Court, where they stand accused of a most grave act – the murder of Mitchell Nicholls.

The Alleged Crime

The incident in question took place during the holiday season, between December 23 and December 29. In addition to the murder charge, Gittens and Hoyte are also implicated in the destruction of a vehicle owned by Nicholls Bakery, an act of arson that occurred on December 27. The shocking events have left the community reeling, questioning what could drive two such young individuals to commit these acts.

Court Appearance

During their court appearance, Magistrate Manila Renee levied the charges against Gittens and Hoyte, however, she did not require them to enter a plea for either the murder or the destruction of property. Instead, they have been ordered to remain in custody at Dodds Prison until February 7, when they are scheduled to reappear in the District “A” Magistrates’ Court for the continuation of their trial.

Upcoming Court Dates

Aside from their appearance in the District “A” Court, Gittens and Hoyte are also expected to appear in the District D court on January 17, where further proceedings related to their charges will be held. As the date approaches, the nation watches with bated breath, awaiting the outcome of this high-profile case. With justice hanging in the balance, the fate of these two young men rests in the hands of the Barbadian legal system.