Muncie Man Pleads Guilty in Overdose Death of Hartford City Teen

A Muncie, Indiana resident, Chance A. Herbert, in a significant turn of events, has pleaded guilty to a Level 1 felony charge for dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death. The plea comes in connection with the tragic overdose death of an 18-year-old Hartford City woman in June 2021. The victim, a recent graduate of Blackford High School, purchased oxycodone pills laced with a fatal amount of fentanyl from Herbert outside a Muncie convenience store.

Advertisment

Tragic Circumstances Leading to Felony Charges

The victim's life was abruptly cut short due to the lethal concoction of oxycodone and fentanyl. The pills, purchased from Herbert, were found to contain a fatal amount of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that can be up to 50 times more potent than heroin. The unsuspecting 18-year-old became another statistic in the growing epidemic of drug overdoses nationwide.

Details of the Plea Agreement

Advertisment

As part of the plea agreement, Herbert faces a severe penalty of up to 40 years in prison, with a 30-year cap on the executed sentence. This plea agreement is a significant turn in the case and indicates a potential shift in how drug dealers are prosecuted in Indiana. The agreement also includes the dismissal of seven additional charges in two pending Delaware County cases against Herbert. These encompass an array of crimes, including narcotics dealing and possession, illegal firearm possession, neglect of a dependent, and driving while suspended.

Herbert's Criminal History

Herbert is no stranger to the law. In 2020, he was convicted of dealing in a controlled substance and carrying a handgun without a license. His recent plea adds another serious offence to his growing criminal record.

Delaware Circuit Court 2 Judge Kimberly Dowling has taken the plea under advisement. A tentative sentencing date has been set for March 28, making the judgment one of the most anticipated in Delaware County this year.