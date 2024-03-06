Mumbai Teen Kidnapped, Tortured by Friends for Ransom During SSC Exams

In a harrowing incident emerging from Navi Mumbai, a 16-year-old boy became the victim of a kidnap and extortion scheme orchestrated by his own circle of friends amidst the crucial period of his SSC board exams. The group's sinister motives surfaced when they abducted the teenager, subjecting him to physical torture in a bid to extort money, marking a chilling betrayal of trust and friendship.

Abduction and Ordeal

On the pretext of group studies for the impending SSC exams, the victim set out from his Vashi residence on Friday, March 1. In a twist of events, he was forcefully taken by seven of his friends in a car, who then transported him to a secluded jetty near Vashi village. It was here that the victim's ordeal intensified, with the accused inflicting cigarette burns and demanding a ransom of Rs 50,000 for his release. The torment didn't end there; upon failing to secure the money immediately, the demand was callously raised to Rs 70,000.

Police Intervention and Investigation

The matter came to light when the distressed teenager recounted the ordeal to his parents, who promptly reported the incident to the Vashi police station. Swift action led to the detention of the seven culprits, all aged between 19 and 21 years. While an FIR was registered, the accused were served notices instead of being arrested, given their young age. The police's approach underscores a commitment to due process, while also highlighting the gravity of the crime committed against one of their peers.

Wider Implications

This shocking incident not only sheds light on the perils lurking within seemingly close-knit friend circles but also raises serious questions about the values instilled in the youth today. The betrayal by friends, especially during a critical time such as board exams, adds a layer of psychological trauma to the physical injuries inflicted. As this case unfolds, it serves as a stark reminder of the importance of vigilance and the need to foster stronger moral compasses among the youth.

The incident in Navi Mumbai is a wake-up call to communities and law enforcement alike to remain alert to such transgressions and to ensure that justice is served, not just in the letter of the law but in its spirit, safeguarding the well-being and trust of society's younger members.