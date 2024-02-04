Mumbai Resident Nabbed for Orchestrating Multi-Crore Share Fraud Scheme

Matunga's quiet eastern neighborhood was rattled by the arrest of 60-year-old resident Manish Shah, accused of a sophisticated share fraud scheme. The Mumbai police, after an arduous investigation, have linked Shah and his accomplices to a multi-crore embezzlement scandal that has left a noted broking and investment firm reeling with a loss of Rs 14.11 crore.

Orchestrating the Fraud

The elaborate ploy, as revealed by the Mumbai police, revolved around unclaimed shares, the ownership of which was usually lost due to death or non-claim by clients. Manish Shah and his cohorts, with calculated precision, accessed the client information from the firm and embarked on a mission of deceit and forgery.

The fraudsters created counterfeit PAN and Aadhaar cards for five such clients, laying the foundation for their fraudulent activities. With these fake identities in their possession, they proceeded to open bogus demat accounts at JM Financial Services. Their next step was to claim the unclaimed shares using these bogus accounts and sell them off, thus causing significant losses to the firm.

Unraveling the Scam

The scam was finally unveiled when a relative of one of the clients based in Delhi noticed discrepancies in the share allocation. The relative promptly informed the firm and the police, setting in motion a chain of events that led to the arrest of Manish Shah.

Accomplices in Custody

Two other individuals, Arvind Goyal and Ashish Shah, were previously arrested in connection with the case and are currently in judicial custody. The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police is still investigating the matter, suspecting the involvement of more individuals in the scam. The total embezzled amount is also expected to surge as more victims come forward.