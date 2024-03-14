Mumbai Rental Scams Surge: Cybercriminals Target Housing Advertisers

Mumbai has witnessed a new wave of cybercrime, with fraudsters now focusing on individuals advertising properties for rent on housing portals. In the past week alone, two First Information Reports (FIRs) were lodged by victims who were duped by scammers posing as potential tenants, leading to a call for increased vigilance among the public.

Emerging Trend in Cybercrime

The modus operandi involves cybercriminals contacting advertisers, feigning interest in renting their properties. In a recent incident, a woman was approached by an individual claiming to be an Army officer, who expressed his intention to rent her property in Rabale. The scammer, identifying himself as 'Bajrang', manipulated the victim into transferring Rs 79,000 under the guise of adhering to Army protocol. Despite initial reservations, the woman complied, only to later realize she had been swindled when the scammer requested additional 'processing fees' and subsequently became unresponsive.

Authorities and Public Response

In response to these incidents, local police stations have registered FIRs, and investigations are underway to apprehend the culprits. Law enforcement agencies are urging those advertising properties for rent to exercise extreme caution and verify the credibility of prospective tenants. Additionally, banking institutions are working to educate customers on recognizing and avoiding such fraudulent schemes.

Broader Implications

This emerging trend of targeting housing portal advertisers underscores the evolving nature of cybercrime tactics and the importance of public awareness. As cybercriminals devise new methods to exploit unsuspecting victims, it is crucial for individuals to remain vigilant and for authorities to enhance cybersecurity measures. The recent cases in Mumbai serve as a stark reminder of the pervasive threat of online fraud and the collective effort required to combat it.