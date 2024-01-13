Mumbai Police Unearth German Visa Scam, India Pushes US for Faster Visa Processing

In a significant development, the Mumbai Police have lodged a case against five individuals who were allegedly involved in a scam to secure German visas using counterfeit documents. The accused, identified as Josie Poliwalthuk Kalajoy, Ganesh Rethinam, Shenkathir Viraiyan, Murigantham Uthipathy, and Sanjay Kumar, purportedly used falsified documents, inclusive of bogus passport stamps from various countries, to apply for the visas.

German Federal Police Advisor Files Complaint

The complaint was lodged by Ralph Karsten, a 47-year-old advisor from the Federal Police of Germany stationed at the Consulate General of Germany in Mumbai. The Marine Drive police took cognizance of the complaint and initiated action after the German Consulate verified the documents as counterfeit.

Investigations Underway to Unearth the Full Scope of the Scam

An FIR has been registered, and comprehensive investigations by the crime branch are currently in progress. The objective is to ascertain the full magnitude of the fraud and to identify any more individuals potentially involved in this visa scam.

Meanwhile, India Urges US for Faster Visa Processing

In a related development, the Indian government has appealed to the US to expedite visa processing. This request was made during the 14th Trade Policy Forum (TPF) meeting, co-chaired by the US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and the Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. The Commerce Ministry highlighted that the movement of skilled workers, students, investors, and business visitors between the two countries significantly bolsters the bilateral economic and technological partnership.