Mumbai Police Nab Fruit Seller Turned Serial Bus Thief, Recover Jewels Worth Lakhs

Mumbai police have arrested a 40-year-old man from Powai, identified as Mohammed Shamim Qureshi, for his involvement in a series of thefts targeting commuters on local BEST buses. Crime | pencilpatrakar Listen to StoryMumbai police have arrested a 40-year-old man from Powai, identified as Mohammed Shamim Qureshi, for his involvement in a series of thefts targeting commuters on local BEST buses. Qureshi was arrested by Azad Maidan police.Qureshi was arrested following a complaint by a 47-year-old resident who reported that jewellery worth Rs 4.48 lakh was missing from his bag while he was travelling from the Colaba bus depot to Crawford Market.

The Arrest and Recovery

Assistant Police Inspector Liladhar Patil said the stolen jewellery was also recovered by the police. Qureshi, a fruit seller by profession, has a notorious history of theft, with records spanning across multiple police stations in South Mumbai.

The police team's investigation, aided by CCTV footage and an extensive informer network, led to Qureshi's arrest from his residence in Shukla compound, Powai.

API Liladhar Patil said, "Our detection staff made 100% recovery of the stolen diamond jewellery worth Rs 4.20 lakh and a gold chain worth 25,000."

Qureshi's Confession

Qureshi confessed to having committed similar crimes in other parts of Mumbai as well. Cases are registered against him at LT Marg, Byculal, Colaba, Tardeo, Bhoiwada, and Pydhonie police stations.

Implications of the Arrest

This arrest sheds light on the challenges faced by urban public transport systems in ensuring the safety of their commuters. Qureshi's history of theft across multiple police jurisdictions highlights the need for improved surveillance and coordination among different police stations.

As Mumbai continues to combat crime within its public transport network, this arrest serves as a stark reminder of the persistent threats that commuters face daily. The recovery of stolen goods also emphasizes the effectiveness of police work in the city, showcasing their ability to utilize technology and intelligence to bring criminals to justice.