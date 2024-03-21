Mumbai Police Issue LoC Against CA Amber Dalal in Rs 1,200 Crore Ponzi Scheme

Mumbai police have escalated their pursuit of Chartered Accountant Amber Dalal by issuing a Look Out Circular (LoC), marking a significant turn in the investigation of a colossal Ponzi scheme that has swindled over a thousand investors across the globe. This move comes as nearly 200 victims have stepped forward, alleging losses exceeding Rs 100 crore, with expectations of this number surging as more individuals come forth.

Advertisment

Unraveling the Scheme

The case, which initially surfaced at Mumbai's Oshiwara police station, has been transferred to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) due to the severe implications and vast scale of the fraud. Dalal's Ritz Consultancy Services Company enticed investors with promises of lucrative returns, operating on the facade of investing in various commodities and trading. Victims, including a Juhu-based fashion designer who invested over Rs 54 lakh, were lured with the promise of monthly returns between 1.5% to 1.8%. However, the façade crumbled in March 2024, revealing delayed payments and a plethora of excuses.

The Victims' Plight

Advertisment

Investors, ranging from senior citizens who entrusted their pension funds to prominent figures like actor Annu Kapoor and his family, have been left in dire straits. With investments varying from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 10 crore, the victims span a broad spectrum of society, including professionals and businessmen. The discovery of the company's depleted bank account, holding a mere Rs 50,000, has sparked outrage and despair among the defrauded investors, prompting an urgent police investigation.

Investigation and Implications

The EOW's intricate probe into the matter involves tracing the money trail and scrutinizing the company's financial transactions to quantify the total fraud, currently estimated at around Rs 1,200 crore. The involvement of high-profile victims and the international scope of the scheme highlight the critical need for stringent oversight in investment practices. As the investigation continues, the case serves as a grim reminder of the potential perils lurking in seemingly profitable investment opportunities.

This unfolding saga not only underscores the sophistication with which such fraudulent schemes are orchestrated but also signals a cautionary tale for investors worldwide. The repercussions of this case are likely to reverberate through the financial sector, prompting calls for enhanced regulatory measures and vigilance among investors to prevent similar incidents in the future.