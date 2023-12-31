Mumbai Police Inspector’s Undercover Operation Nabs Drug Peddler

In a dramatic late-night operation, Inspector Deepak Sawant of the Mumbai police’s crime branch unit 10, disguised as a food delivery agent, apprehended 34-year-old Faisal Akbar Makhanoja, a suspected drug peddler. The strategic operation unfolded in the western suburb of Jogeshwari, on SV Road, between Saturday night and the early hours of Sunday.

Undercover Operation

Inspector Sawant’s ingenious tactic involved him posing as a food delivery agent, a ruse that allowed him to approach Makhanoja without arousing suspicion. After a pursuit, Makhanoja was successfully arrested.

Seizure and Legal Proceedings

During this operation, the police team seized 100 grams of mephedrone, commonly known as MD, a synthetic stimulant drug of the amphetamine class. The seized contraband is estimated to be valued at Rs 10 lakh. Following the arrest, a case was registered against Makhanoja under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, indicating his involvement in drug peddling.

Tackling Drug Trade in Mumbai

This successful sting operation underscores the innovative tactics employed by the Mumbai police to combat the illegal drug trade within the city. As part of their pre-New Year crackdown, the Mumbai police conducted raids at various locations, including gambling dens and illegal liquor outlets, and acted against individuals involved in unlawful activities. As many as 23 wanted or absconding accused were taken into custody during this city-wide operation. The operation also led to the arrest of 50 individuals who were residing in the city despite being barred from doing so. A total of 49 persons faced action for illegal possession of weapons, and 104 people faced action under the NDPS Act.