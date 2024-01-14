en English
Crime

Mumbai Police Bust Illegal Call Center Duping US Nationals

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:58 am EST
Mumbai Police Bust Illegal Call Center Duping US Nationals

In a swift operation, the Mumbai police apprehended 10 individuals from an illegal call center in the bustling Andheri suburb, a significant move in the fight against cybercrime. The call center, located in Summit Business Bay, was found to be the hub of a sophisticated scheme defrauding US nationals under the guise of legitimate online pharmaceutical operations.

Operation: Cyber Deception

The modus operandi of the fraudsters was both simple and effective. Utilizing Voice over IP technology, they contacted US citizens posing as representatives of various online pharmaceutical companies. The unsuspecting victims were persuaded to place orders for medicines, with payments collected promptly in US dollars. However, the medicines never reached the customers, leaving them defrauded of their hard-earned money.

The Police Crackdown

The Mumbai police, acting on information, carried out the raid on Saturday, bringing an abrupt end to the illegal activities. The accused have been charged under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code, in addition to relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act. This marks a significant victory for the police in their ongoing efforts to combat cybercrime, reaffirming their commitment to protect citizens from such nefarious activities.

Uncovering the Fraud

During the raid, the police managed to seize a variety of electronic equipment, which could prove instrumental in uncovering the full extent of the fraudulent operation. With an ongoing investigation, the police are determined to trace the full scope of the scam, promising to leave no stone unturned in their pursuit of justice.

The arrest of these 10 individuals is not just a victory for the Mumbai police but a strong message for all cybercriminals. The operation serves as a stark reminder that the law enforcement agencies are ever-vigilant, ready to pounce at the slightest sign of foul play, ensuring the safety and security of the public.

Crime India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

