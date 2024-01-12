en English
Crime

Mumbai Police Bust Drug Factory, Arrest Chemical Scientist and Another Suspect

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:18 am EST
Mumbai Police Bust Drug Factory, Arrest Chemical Scientist and Another Suspect

In a significant drug bust, the Mumbai police have arrested two suspects and have seized a substantial amount of drugs from a clandestine factory located in the city’s Lalji Pada slum area. The law enforcement officers confiscated 503 grams of MD drugs, commonly known as ecstasy or molly, which had an estimated street value of approximately Rs 1.18 crore.

The Mastermind: A Chemical Scientist

Among the arrested individuals is a 24-year-old chemical scientist by the name of Noor Alam Mahboob Alam Chaudhary, who is thought to be the mastermind behind the drug production operation. The operation involved using chemicals and other materials, some of which were confiscated, to produce the narcotics.

Abrar Ibrahim Shaikh: The Second Suspect

Another suspect, 30-year-old Abrar Ibrahim Shaikh, has also been taken into custody on charges of drug possession. The police discovered Chaudhary operating the drug manufacturing lab and seized the equipment used to manufacture the drug. The investigation revealed that Shaikh had received the drug from Chaudhary.

Further Investigation Underway

The police are continuing their investigation and additional details are expected to be released. Deputy Commissioner of Police Ajay Kumar Bansal stated that the lab had been operational for several months. A case has been filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), and the police suspect the involvement of more individuals.

Crime India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

