en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Mumbai Police Arrest Conman Moments Before Escape: A Dramatic Airport Capture

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:23 pm EST
Mumbai Police Arrest Conman Moments Before Escape: A Dramatic Airport Capture

A meticulously planned operation by Mumbai Police led to the dramatic arrest of a conman at Pune Airport, just moments before he could disappear aboard a Goa-bound flight. The man in question, 29-year-old Ganesh Ashok Bhalerao, a resident of Kharadi in Pune, was charged with cheating, breach of trust, and violations of the Information Technology Act.

Deft Deception Foiled

The Mulund police sprung into action based on allegations that Bhalerao had cheated a local resident out of Rs 84,000. The conman’s ploy involved impersonating a seller of a second-hand iPhone, a ruse that allowed him to swindle the unsuspecting victim. But his escape plan was foiled when the police received a tip about his intended getaway.

A Coordinated Capture

Under the guidance of inspector Kanthilal Kothambire, Adinath Gawde, and Shivanand Apune, the police executed a swift operation to apprehend Bhalerao. They coordinated with the airline to have the suspect deboarded, demonstrating an exceptional level of inter-agency cooperation.

Justice Ensues

Bhalerao was subsequently produced before the Mulund Metropolitan Magistrate court and was remanded to police custody. Deputy commissioner of police (Zone 7), Purshottam Karad, provided details of the operation that led to the arrest of Bhalerao. The swift response of the police not only resulted in the capture of the accused but also in the recovery of the entire amount deposited by the complainant.

0
Crime India Law
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
45 seconds ago
Major Diesel Theft Ring Uncovered in Maharashtra, Nine Arrested
In an unprecedented operation that took place in Palghar district, Maharashtra, local authorities have successfully dismantled a criminal network that had been systematically stealing diesel from oil tankers. Nine individuals are currently under investigation, all linked to the illegal activity. The case is a stark reminder of the extend of organized crime infiltrating the oil
Major Diesel Theft Ring Uncovered in Maharashtra, Nine Arrested
Boxing Champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Released from Jail, Enters Treatment Program
21 mins ago
Boxing Champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Released from Jail, Enters Treatment Program
Federal Civil Lawsuit Filed Against Clark County Jail Officials by Female Inmates
23 mins ago
Federal Civil Lawsuit Filed Against Clark County Jail Officials by Female Inmates
Improper Redactions in Epstein Documents Raise Safety Concerns
11 mins ago
Improper Redactions in Epstein Documents Raise Safety Concerns
Two Men Found Shot Dead in Vehicle Following Crash in Pittsburgh's Larimer Neighborhood
12 mins ago
Two Men Found Shot Dead in Vehicle Following Crash in Pittsburgh's Larimer Neighborhood
Missing Teenager Jayden Mamfredos-Nair: Body Found, Two Arrested
19 mins ago
Missing Teenager Jayden Mamfredos-Nair: Body Found, Two Arrested
Latest Headlines
World News
Soc Son District Engages Public for Proposed International Sports Center
17 seconds
Soc Son District Engages Public for Proposed International Sports Center
Virginia Beach Gears Up for Early Voting in Presidential Primaries
29 seconds
Virginia Beach Gears Up for Early Voting in Presidential Primaries
Hope House Support Group: A Beacon of Hope for Caregivers of People with Mental Illness
29 seconds
Hope House Support Group: A Beacon of Hope for Caregivers of People with Mental Illness
Nigeria's President Tinubu Advocates for Enhanced Security and Overhauled School-Feeding Program
53 seconds
Nigeria's President Tinubu Advocates for Enhanced Security and Overhauled School-Feeding Program
Rider Clinches Victory Over Manhattan in Tightly Contested Match
3 mins
Rider Clinches Victory Over Manhattan in Tightly Contested Match
Dayton Triumphs Over Duquesne in a Thrilling Basketball Encounter
3 mins
Dayton Triumphs Over Duquesne in a Thrilling Basketball Encounter
Coach William Wishart Scores 100th Career Win with Shore Regional's Victory
3 mins
Coach William Wishart Scores 100th Career Win with Shore Regional's Victory
High School Basketball Games Witness a Spectrum of Outcomes
4 mins
High School Basketball Games Witness a Spectrum of Outcomes
Indiana Triumphs Over Minnesota in Thrilling Basketball Face-off
4 mins
Indiana Triumphs Over Minnesota in Thrilling Basketball Face-off
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
4 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
9 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
10 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
10 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
12 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
13 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
15 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
16 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
16 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app