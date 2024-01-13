Mumbai Police Arrest Conman Moments Before Escape: A Dramatic Airport Capture

A meticulously planned operation by Mumbai Police led to the dramatic arrest of a conman at Pune Airport, just moments before he could disappear aboard a Goa-bound flight. The man in question, 29-year-old Ganesh Ashok Bhalerao, a resident of Kharadi in Pune, was charged with cheating, breach of trust, and violations of the Information Technology Act.

Deft Deception Foiled

The Mulund police sprung into action based on allegations that Bhalerao had cheated a local resident out of Rs 84,000. The conman’s ploy involved impersonating a seller of a second-hand iPhone, a ruse that allowed him to swindle the unsuspecting victim. But his escape plan was foiled when the police received a tip about his intended getaway.

A Coordinated Capture

Under the guidance of inspector Kanthilal Kothambire, Adinath Gawde, and Shivanand Apune, the police executed a swift operation to apprehend Bhalerao. They coordinated with the airline to have the suspect deboarded, demonstrating an exceptional level of inter-agency cooperation.

Justice Ensues

Bhalerao was subsequently produced before the Mulund Metropolitan Magistrate court and was remanded to police custody. Deputy commissioner of police (Zone 7), Purshottam Karad, provided details of the operation that led to the arrest of Bhalerao. The swift response of the police not only resulted in the capture of the accused but also in the recovery of the entire amount deposited by the complainant.