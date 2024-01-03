en English
Crime

Mumbai Man Loses Rs 1 Lakh to Online Scam Promising CIBIL Score Improvement

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:48 am EST
Mumbai Man Loses Rs 1 Lakh to Online Scam Promising CIBIL Score Improvement

In a glaring case of online fraud, a 54-year-old Mumbai resident from Vikhroli, Devendra Thota, lost Rs 1 lakh to cybercriminals who promised to enhance his CIBIL credit score. The deception started with an unsolicited email from a dubious entity posing as ‘Credit Mantri,’ a well-known credit management company in India.

Promise of Credit Score Enhancement

The email, convincingly disguised as an official communication from ‘Credit Mantri,’ offered Thota a service to improve his credit score for a fee. The unsuspecting victim, believing the promise, followed a link provided in the email. This led him to share personal information and bank account details associated with his ICICI and IDBI Bank accounts, along with some critical documents.

Unanticipated Financial Loss

Shortly after sharing his details, Thota discovered that Rs 50,000 had been transferred from each of his bank accounts without his consent or knowledge. The total loss amounted to Rs 1 lakh, a significant financial blow.

Investigation and Public Warning

Upon realizing the scam, Thota immediately approached the Vikhroli police and reported the incident. An FIR has been registered against unidentified persons, and the police are currently following leads to apprehend the fraudsters. In light of this incident, the police officer has issued a public warning against such scams. He has advised the public to be vigilant and not to respond to unsolicited emails that offer services to improve credit scores.

Such cases are not isolated, as illustrated by another incident where a Mumbai man was cheated of Rs 6.5 lakh by a cybercriminal posing as a bank employee. This case was highlighted in India’s first cybercrime audio-book – ‘Hidden Files’ by cybercrime expert Amit Dubey, reminding everyone of the growing threat of online fraud.

Crime Cybersecurity India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

