Mumbai EOW Investigates Interior Designer for Alleged ₹19 Crore Fraud in Luxury Flat Project

Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) is delving into a case of alleged criminal breach of trust where luxury interior designer Krish Kothari is accused of defrauding a Worli-based businessman, Madhav Prasad Satyanarayan Agarwal, and his wife Sushma, of ₹19 crore. The case spotlights the high-profile transaction involving the design of a luxury flat in Oberoi Three Sixty West, promised to feature premium materials from Milan and Amsterdam but allegedly fulfilled with subpar quality.

Unravelling the Case

In April 2022, the Agarwal family and Kothari entered into a design agreement, under which Kothari was to source luxury materials for their flat. The designer took family members on trips to Europe to select materials, charging them nearly ₹20 crore. However, discrepancies emerged as the promised luxury materials were replaced with inferior quality ones, highlighted during a June inspection by the Agarwals, revealing incomplete work and material disparities.

Legal Proceedings and Allegations

The situation escalated when a significant portion of the payment, around ₹5.19 crore, remained unaccounted for, despite Kothari returning approximately ₹1.28 crore. The Agarwal family, through Fujizakura Private Limited, filed a complaint leading to the investigation by Mumbai's EOW. The case brings to light allegations of criminal breach of trust and the potential issuance of a lookout circular against Kothari, who holds a British passport.

Implications for Trust in Luxury Design

This incident raises questions about the trust and expectations clients place in luxury interior designers. It underscores the importance of transparency and accountability in high-value design projects. As the case unfolds, it serves as a cautionary tale for both designers and clients, emphasizing the need for clear agreements and thorough vetting of credentials and past work.

The investigation by the Mumbai EOW into this high-profile case not only highlights the complexities involved in luxury design projects but also the potential repercussions for breaches of trust. As the legal proceedings advance, the interior design industry and prospective clients will be watching closely, keen to understand the outcome and its implications for future engagements.