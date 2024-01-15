en English
Crime

Mumbai Crime Branch Uncovers Murder: Auto-Rickshaw Drivers Arrested

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:40 am EST
Mumbai Crime Branch Uncovers Murder: Auto-Rickshaw Drivers Arrested

In the vicinity of the MTNL Junction by the Mithi River, Kurla, a young man, Aman Abdul Shaikh, 23, was found lifeless. The case, initially passed off as accidental, took a sinister turn as the Mumbai Crime Branch took the reins of the investigation. Three auto-rickshaw drivers, Nafees Khan alias Takqi, Mukesh Pal, and Mohammad Shafiq, were apprehended, unmasking a chilling murder.

Motive for Murder

The primary accused, Takqi, harbored a belief that Shaikh had an illicit relationship with his wife. Consumed by this suspicion, Takqi, along with his accomplices, ensnared Shaikh to a secluded spot on January 4. In the heat of a confrontation, Takqi strangled Shaikh. His lifeless body was then disposed of with the aid of his partners in crime.

A Misleading Trail

In an attempt to divert the investigation, Takqi played the part of a concerned friend, aiding Shaikh’s sister in filing a missing person report. His performance was convincing, feeding the police false leads. But, the truth has a way of surfacing. Call data records and CCTV footage turned out to be the silent witnesses to this heinous act, leading the law enforcement to the truth.

Unraveling the Crime

The digital footprints left behind by the trio, coupled with the CCTV footage, became the beacon guiding the investigators. The evidence mounted, cornering the culprits and eventually leading to their confession. Thus, the trio’s game of deception came to an end with their arrest, bringing some semblance of justice to Shaikh’s untimely demise.

Crime India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

