Mumbai Cop Disguises as Food Delivery Agent to Nab Drug Peddler

Stepping out from the shadows into the neon-lit streets of Mumbai, Inspector Deepak Sawant of the city’s crime branch merged into the bustling crowd on a mission. The man of the law was no longer himself – for the night, he was a food delivery agent, navigating the labyrinthine suburb of Jogeshwari. His target: a drug peddler, operating under the veil of the city’s ceaseless hum.

Disguise and Apprehension

Inspector Sawant’s target was 34-year-old Faisal Akbar Makhanoja, a man known in the city’s underbelly for his dealings in mephedrone, also known as MD. Makhanoja had been under surveillance for quite some time, his nocturnal activities scrutinized by the watchful eyes of the crime branch’s unit 10, led by Sawant himself. The operation to apprehend Makhanoja was meticulously planned, with every move calculated to avoid any alert to the suspect.

Clad in the uniform of a food delivery agent, Sawant blended in with the city’s late-night flurry. He and his team pursued Makhanoja through the labyrinthine suburb of Jogeshwari, finally managing to apprehend him. The subsequent search led to a significant discovery: 100 grams of mephedrone, a haul valued at approximately ₹10 lakh.

A Case Under NDPS Act

Following the arrest, a case was registered against Makhanoja under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. This act governs the control and regulation of operations relating to narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances. Makhanoja now faces the consequences of his illicit activities, with the law’s firm hand ready to deal with him.

This operation marks yet another victory for the Mumbai Police’s crime branch, demonstrating their commitment to keeping the city safe. Inspector Deepak Sawant’s successful operation is a testament to the force’s strategic approach and dedication to eradicating drug trafficking in the city.