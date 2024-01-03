en English
Crime

Mumbai Anti-Narcotics Cell Seizes High-Quality Hashish, Arrests Two Drug Peddlers

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:06 pm EST
Mumbai Anti-Narcotics Cell Seizes High-Quality Hashish, Arrests Two Drug Peddlers

In a significant victory against narcotics trafficking, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Crime Branch apprehended two drug peddlers in the Borivali sector of Mumbai, Maharashtra. The successful sting operation, orchestrated by the Kandivali unit of ANC, has shone a spotlight on the clandestine drug trade flourishing in the city.

Seizure of High-Quality Hashish

During the operation, authorities confiscated 2.96 kilograms of hashish, a potent narcotic substance. This haul, estimated at approximately Rs 1 crore 18 lakh in the international market, is a clear indicator of the staggering profits involved in the illicit drug trade. The hashish, known for its high quality, was smuggled into Mumbai from the neighbouring country of Nepal, further underlining the transnational nature of this criminal enterprise.

Arrests and Legal Proceedings

Following the seizure, the suspects were detained under the rigorous provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. These legal measures reflect the Indian government’s hard-line stance against drug trafficking and its commitment to combating this menace that threatens the social fabric of the nation.

Investigation Continues

The Mumbai Police are now focusing their efforts on identifying and apprehending the intended recipient of the drug consignment. The investigation is expected to reveal more details about the narcotic trafficking network’s operations, potentially leading to more arrests and seizures. As the inquiry progresses, law enforcement agencies hope to dismantle the racket and crack down on the drug menace plaguing the metropolis.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

