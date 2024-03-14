Mumbai 1996 Murder Solved: Ejaz Lakdawala Sentenced After 28 Years

On a bustling evening in South Mumbai, two diligent policemen spotted something amiss that would eventually solve a murder mystery spanning nearly three decades. The incident, which unfolded near Masjid Bunder, involved two men with injuries and concealed weapons, one wearing blood-soaked pants, leading to a breakthrough in a cold case that had lingered unsolved since October 7, 1996.

Crucial Discovery and Arrest

Initially unaware of their significance, the two policemen's discovery soon linked the injured men to the murder of Sayyad Farid Maqbool Hussain, who was fatally shot at his export shop. The murder, a result of gang rivalry, had left the police with limited leads due to the lack of modern forensic and surveillance technology. However, the determination and keen observation of the patrolling officers led to the arrest of Ejaz Lakdawala and Rajendra Parkar, unraveling a complex web of gang violence and crime in the city.

Evidence and Trial

The trial, which commenced years after the incident, faced significant challenges, including the loss of key eyewitnesses and the evolving landscape of criminal justice. Despite these hurdles, the prosecution managed to secure a conviction based on ballistic evidence, matching the bullets found in the victim's body to the revolver seized from Lakdawala. This piece of evidence became pivotal, underlining the importance of forensic science in bridging the gap left by the absence of eyewitness testimony.

Conviction and Reflection

The sentencing of Ejaz Lakdawala to life imprisonment marks the end of a long and arduous journey for justice. The case highlights not only the perseverance of law enforcement but also the evolving nature of criminal investigations. As technology and forensic methods advance, they offer a glimmer of hope in solving cases that once seemed destined to remain mysteries. This story, rooted in tragedy, serves as a testament to the relentless pursuit of justice, ensuring that even decades-old crimes do not go unpunished.