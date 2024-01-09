Multiple Victims in Cloquet Hotel Shooting; Suspect Found Deceased

In a shocking turn of events, an active shooter situation unfolded at a Super 8 motel in Cloquet, Minnesota on Monday night, leaving numerous victims in its wake. The Cloquet Police were quick to respond, issuing a shelter-in-place order for the neighboring vicinity around Highway 33 and Big Lake Road.

Immediate Response and Aftermath

The incident was reported around 2010 EST, and by 2020 EST, two injuries were confirmed. The police were initially treating the situation as an active shooter scenario, but the scene was later secured, and the shelter-in-place order was lifted. As the evening wore on, the police made a grim discovery: the suspected shooter was found deceased. The circumstances surrounding the suspect’s death, including the cause and their identity, are currently under wraps.

Continuing Investigation

The area around the Super 8 motel continues to be an active scene, with the police urging the public to avoid it. The time of the shooting is yet to be determined, and the exact number of victims and the extent of their injuries remain undisclosed. Witnesses reported seeing police cars and flashing lights at the motel, painting a chilling picture of the events that unfolded.

The Cloquet Police have emphasized that the safety of the community is their paramount concern. They have urged residents to remain vigilant and follow all directions from law enforcement.