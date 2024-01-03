en English
Accidents

Multiple DUI Charges for Blackberry Township Resident Following Crash

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:56 pm EST
Multiple DUI Charges for Blackberry Township Resident Following Crash

On December 30, a single-vehicle crash in Blackberry Township sent shockwaves through the quiet community. The sole driver, 39-year-old Lisa A. Tegeler, now faces a litany of charges, including multiple counts of aggravated DUI and child endangerment. The incident, which left two children aged 7 and 8 with injuries ranging from bruising to head trauma, has sparked a conversation about the dire consequences of impaired driving.

DUI History Adds Weight to Charges

Tegeler, a resident of the 39W000 block of Herrington Boulevard, is no stranger to DUI charges. This latest incident marks her third violation, a detail that has led to five counts of aggravated DUI. Her actions left two young lives at risk, resulting in 10 counts of aggravated DUI causing bodily harm to a child under 16. The children, thankfully, were treated at Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital and later released to their family.

The Night of the Incident

According to the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, the incident took place in the 42W000 block of Hughes Road. Tegeler’s black Honda CRV, under her impaired control, veered off the road and tumbled into a ditch, landing on its side. The responding deputies found the vehicle and its occupants in this state, sending a chilling reminder of the potential consequences of drunk driving.

Tegeler’s List of Offenses

But the DUI charges form only part of the legal troubles Tegeler now faces. The incident also saw her charged with two counts of endangering the life or health of a child. Further citations include possession of cannabis by a driver, operating a motor vehicle while using an electronic communication device, improper lane usage, and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. The incident is not just a case of a DUI but a startling manifestation of multiple traffic rules violations.

The incident serves as a harsh lesson of the devastating impact impaired driving can have. It underscores the importance of stringent traffic rules and the role they play in safeguarding public safety. It is a stark reminder that there are real, often tragic, human costs associated with such behavior.

Accidents Crime United States
Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

