Multi-State High-Speed Chase Ends in Arrest Over Fictitious License Plate

41-year-old Jesse Michael Waterson of Iron Station, North Carolina, has been apprehended following a high-speed chase that crossed state boundaries. The incident began on the evening of January 13, 2024, when Lincoln County deputies tried to stop Waterson on U.S. 321 due to a fictitious license plate adorned on his vehicle. Contrary to expectations, Waterson initially stopped at the High Shoals exit but made a sudden escape, leading to a pursuit that saw the involvement of deputies from Lincoln County, officers from Dallas Police, and Gaston County Police.

The Chase

The chase continued onto I-85 South and made its way into South Carolina, eventually concluding 17 miles from the Georgia state line. This dramatic end was brought about by the careful deployment of stop sticks, which effectively disabled Waterson's vehicle.

The Arrest

Even as his vehicle was incapacitated, Waterson put up resistance. However, officers, with the assistance of a K-9, managed to apprehend him after breaking a window of the vehicle. A firearm was discovered hidden under the steering wheel of his vehicle, and a substance suspected to be controlled was confiscated and has since been sent for lab testing.

The Aftermath

Following the dramatic capture, Waterson waived extradition and was transported back to North Carolina. He is currently being held without bond at the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center, facing a multitude of charges. The incident has once again highlighted the close coordination and unyielding dedication of our law enforcement agencies in ensuring public safety, even in the face of potential danger.