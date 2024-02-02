Multi-State Graphing Calculator Theft: A Strange Trail of Crimes

In a bizarre turn of events, a man was apprehended in Fishers, Indianapolis, following his involvement in a series of thefts that spanned across the United States. The stolen goods in question weren't exclusive jewelry or precious artifacts; rather, they were Texas Instruments graphing calculators, a staple for high school and college students alike. The Fishers Police Department discovered an astonishing number of these calculators in the suspect's vehicle, amounting to an estimated value of $3,000.

Link to Multi-State Thefts

Further investigations into the man's history revealed a complex web of criminal activity that extended beyond the confines of Fishers. The suspect is believed to be implicated in numerous thefts across the nation, with the total estimated value of stolen goods reaching an alarming $90,000. This extensive criminal record has led to the issuance of arrest warrants for the suspect in a host of states, including Wisconsin, Georgia, Ohio, Minnesota, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Alabama, and Illinois.

A Strange Pattern of Calculator Thefts

While the incident stands out in Fishers, it is not the first of its kind. Similar incidents have been reported in the past, such as a New Hampshire teacher selling stolen school calculators on eBay in 2010, a Utah couple stealing 108 calculators from Walmarts in 2013, and teenagers in New York suspected of stealing calculators worth over $40,000 in 2023.

The High Demand for Graphing Calculators

Graphing calculators, like those stolen, typically range from $100 to $170 in price. These devices, often required for courses such as Algebra II, Calculus and in fields such as math, engineering, finance, or statistics, come equipped with backlit displays, rechargeable batteries, and preloaded apps for graphing and equations. Additionally, these calculators can also play games, but their limited data storage may cause them to lag if overloaded with game data.