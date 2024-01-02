Multi-Jurisdiction Police Chase Ends in Peaceful Apprehension of Juvenile Carjacking Suspects

In a high-stakes police chase spanning four jurisdictions in Shelby County, Tennessee, two juvenile carjacking suspects were apprehended, bringing the pursuit to a peaceful end in East Memphis. The chase, which began near Collierville’s Cox Park, concluded when the suspects, a 16-year-old and a 14-year-old, hit a dead end on Southern Cove. The older juvenile is now facing charges of evading arrest, reckless driving, and theft of property, while the younger is charged with theft of property.

Carjacking Sparks Multi-Jurisdiction Chase

The stolen vehicle was spotted by a license plate reader, instigating the pursuit. The 16-year-old is also implicated in a series of crimes including armed robberies and a carjacking at a gas station. The incidents occurred over two days and involved armed suspects robbing victims of money, cell phones, and vehicles. The teenager’s charges include carjacking, employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, aggravated robbery, and evading arrest.

Relief and Gratitude

Residents in the area expressed relief that the chase did not result in any injuries or property damage, as other pursuits in the locale have ended in crashes. The Collierville Police Department (CPD) acknowledged the critical assistance of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Germantown Police Department, and Memphis Police Department in the successful and peaceful apprehension of the suspects. CPD Chief Dale Lane extended gratitude for the collaborative effort, commending the professionalism of the officers involved.

Community and Police Collaboration

The incident underscores the importance of collaborative efforts between police departments in ensuring public safety. The seamless cooperation and coordination among the four jurisdictions were instrumental in the successful resolution of the chase. The incident also highlights the role of technology, specifically license plate readers, in aiding law enforcement in locating stolen vehicles and apprehending suspects.