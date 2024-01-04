Multi-Agency Police Response Follows Thief Sighting Near Hilton

On Wednesday, January 3rd, an incident that started with a fleeting glimpse of an alleged thief near the Hilton, off the eastbound Route 3 service road, triggered a well-coordinated response from multiple law enforcement agencies. The drama unfolded around 1:30 p.m., when East Rutherford police, alerted to the situation, sprang into action, swiftly establishing a perimeter.

Mobilization of Multiple Agencies

The operation was marked by remarkable collaboration. Reinforcements from surrounding towns of Lyndhurst, Rutherford, Secaucus, and the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office joined the East Rutherford police. The New Jersey State Police also chipped in, demonstrating a unified front against the alleged criminal activity.

Advanced Tools in the Pursuit

Modern policing techniques were on full display during this operation. The Bergen County Sheriff’s Office unleashed a K-9 unit to sniff out the suspect. In an impressive show of technological prowess, the East Rutherford and Lyndhurst police departments deployed drones to cover the vast area, using aerial surveillance to their advantage.

Public Assistance in the Hunt

The authorities, in a bid to cover all bases, are now turning to the community for assistance. The East Rutherford police department has issued an appeal to the public. They have requested anyone with information relating to the incident to step forward. This includes witnesses of a crash that may have preceded the thief’s sighting. The department can be reached at (201) 438-0165, and they welcome all information that could aid in the identification and location of the thief.

This incident, while unsettling, demonstrates the readiness of our law enforcement agencies to respond swiftly and efficiently to threats to public safety. It is also a reminder of the crucial role the public plays in assisting these efforts, acting as the eyes and ears of the authorities.