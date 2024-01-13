en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Multi-Agency Operation Busts Organized Burglary Ring in Los Angeles

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:48 pm EST
Multi-Agency Operation Busts Organized Burglary Ring in Los Angeles

December painted a victorious picture for the law enforcement agencies of Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, and Glendale, as their combined efforts led to the apprehension of 13 individuals linked to an extensive organized burglary ring. The arrests, which took place throughout the month, resulted in the recovery of over a million dollars’ worth of stolen luxury items — from high-end designer handbags and clothing to opulent watches and jewelry.

Joint Effort Leads to Significant Breakthrough

On December 19, 2023, the Glendale Police Department made the operation’s first significant breakthrough, arresting three suspects linked to multiple residential burglaries. This arrest was followed by another major victory on December 27, when patrol officers from West Los Angeles and Beverly Hills Police detained three more suspects fleeing a burglary scene. The arrest led to the recovery of over one million dollars worth of stolen goods. The successful streak continued on December 28, with West Los Angeles detectives arresting three more individuals and uncovering additional stolen property at the residence the suspects were using.

A Larger Network Unveiled

The series of arrests culminated on December 30, with the detention of four more individuals charged with conspiracy to commit burglary. These arrests were linked to a burglary in Beverly Hills, leading investigators to uncover a larger network responsible for numerous crimes across the greater Los Angeles area. As the investigation unfolds, detectives are working fervently with various agencies to identify the remaining members of this elaborate network and to press additional charges.

Public Assistance in Unraveling the Criminal Web

Most of the recovered stolen property has already found its way back to the rightful owners. However, the search for more stolen items continues. Authorities are urging members of the public to come forward with any information that may assist in the ongoing investigation. The joint law enforcement efforts have not only disrupted a significant burglary operation but also have served as a testament to the power of collaboration in combating organized crime.

0
Crime Law United States
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
36 seconds ago
Columbus Man Arrested for Allegedly Shooting Girlfriend in Mid-Argument
In a chilling incident, a man was apprehended in Columbus, Ohio, following a shooting episode where he is alleged to have shot his girlfriend in the neck. The occurrence unfolded on the 1700 block of North 4th Street around 10:42 a.m. on a peaceful Saturday, turning the quiet neighborhood into a crime scene. A Heated
Columbus Man Arrested for Allegedly Shooting Girlfriend in Mid-Argument
NYPD Hunts for Graffiti Vandal Who Targeted 112th Precinct Station House
26 mins ago
NYPD Hunts for Graffiti Vandal Who Targeted 112th Precinct Station House
Man Critically Injured in Limerick City Shooting; Suspect Arrested
27 mins ago
Man Critically Injured in Limerick City Shooting; Suspect Arrested
The Human Cost of Corporate Oversight: A Post Office Scandal
4 mins ago
The Human Cost of Corporate Oversight: A Post Office Scandal
Body Found at Brownes Beach Identified: Community Gripped by Tragedy
21 mins ago
Body Found at Brownes Beach Identified: Community Gripped by Tragedy
Lithuanian National Arrested at Belarus Border: An Escalation in Tensions
24 mins ago
Lithuanian National Arrested at Belarus Border: An Escalation in Tensions
Latest Headlines
World News
AEW Collision: Tony Khan Announces Thrilling Lineup Featuring Page vs Drake
21 seconds
AEW Collision: Tony Khan Announces Thrilling Lineup Featuring Page vs Drake
League Two Showdown: Grimsby Town's Harry Wood Equalizes in Thrilling 5-5 Draw with Notts County
31 seconds
League Two Showdown: Grimsby Town's Harry Wood Equalizes in Thrilling 5-5 Draw with Notts County
Guglielmo Vicario: A Tale of Resilience and Dedication
33 seconds
Guglielmo Vicario: A Tale of Resilience and Dedication
Former President Trump Revives Unfounded Voter Fraud Claims Ahead of 2024 Election
46 seconds
Former President Trump Revives Unfounded Voter Fraud Claims Ahead of 2024 Election
Texas A&M Secures Narrow Victory Over Kentucky in High-Scoring Game
48 seconds
Texas A&M Secures Narrow Victory Over Kentucky in High-Scoring Game
Tommy Dreamer Gears Up for Brutal Clash at TNA Hard to Kill
50 seconds
Tommy Dreamer Gears Up for Brutal Clash at TNA Hard to Kill
Clemson Football Honors 128th Team with Annual Awards Banquet
51 seconds
Clemson Football Honors 128th Team with Annual Awards Banquet
Verona Triumphs over Cedar Grove in Overtime Clash at Dennis Gregory Classic
53 seconds
Verona Triumphs over Cedar Grove in Overtime Clash at Dennis Gregory Classic
RMU Island Sports Center Evacuated Amid Elevated Ammonia Levels
1 min
RMU Island Sports Center Evacuated Amid Elevated Ammonia Levels
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
9 mins
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
6 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
6 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
6 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
7 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
8 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
8 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
9 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app