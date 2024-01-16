Multi-Agency Narcotics Investigation Lands Eight in Custody in Pennsylvania

In a significant blow to the narcotics trade in Pennsylvania, three Detroit residents were detained in New Castle following a meticulously planned operation. The arrest came about as the culmination of a narcotics investigation carried out by New Castle police, who collaborated with several agencies for this purpose. The operation led to the successful execution of two search warrants, one on Hamilton Street and the other on East Poland Road in North Beaver Township.

Advertisment

Unearthing of illicit substances

As a result of the thorough searches conducted, an alarming quantity of drugs was discovered. The list of substances seized included heroin, fentanyl, crack cocaine, and crystal methamphetamine. In addition to the drugs, other evidence pointing towards a well-organized narcotics operation was unearthed. This included digital scales, two handguns, cash, and several cell phones.

Arrests and charges

Advertisment

Three individuals from Detroit, namely D'Ante Sykes, Kory Gaines, and Faithen Parker, now face serious charges. They have been accused of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances, receiving stolen property, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Currently, they are being held in Lawrence County Jail. In addition to these three, five other individuals who were apprehended during the operation are awaiting charges.

Successful multi-agency collaboration

The successful operation marked a significant victory for the New Castle Police. However, the triumph was not theirs alone. They were aided in their efforts by the Lawrence County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Group, the Lawrence County CIRT, and various local police departments. The collaboration between these various agencies ensured the operation's success and struck a heavy blow to the narcotics trade in the region.