Crime

MTA Police Fatally Shoot Parolee After Confrontation in Queens

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 4:40 pm EST
MTA Police Fatally Shoot Parolee After Confrontation in Queens

Tragedy struck Jamaica, Queens, New York, on a Friday evening, marking a dark moment in the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s (MTA) 26-year history. In an effort to protect and serve, MTA officers found themselves in a deadly altercation with Bashe McDaniel, a 52-year-old parolee from East Harlem.

Reported Misconduct Leads to Confrontation

The incident began when a 19-year-old woman approached the District 3 MTA command near Jamaica Station. She reported that McDaniel had touched her inappropriately and obstructed her path. To identify him, she presented a photograph of the alleged offender, highlighting a distinctive jacket with a large letter ‘B’. Based on this piece of evidence, MTA officers were able to locate McDaniel.

A Deadly Encounter

Upon encountering McDaniel, officers attempted to arrest him. However, the situation escalated quickly as McDaniel resisted arrest. During the struggle, officers used a taser on McDaniel, but it did not subdue him. In the ensuing chaos, McDaniel fired a shot, triggering a shootout that resulted in him being fatally shot in the head.

Aftermath of the Incident

Following the shootout, officers discovered a submachine gun with a 30-round clip under McDaniel’s body. The two officers involved in the incident were treated for trauma at a local hospital. McDaniel, who had a history of 12 arrests, including five misdemeanors and seven felonies, was on parole for a gun charge at the time of the incident.

This incident stands as the third fatal shooting by MTA police in their history and only the fifth time an officer has discharged a weapon in the line of duty. The last such incident occurred over a decade ago, in March 2011. The tragic event serves as a stark reminder of the danger law enforcement officers face daily, and the ever-present need for effective conflict resolution strategies.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

