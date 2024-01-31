MS-13 Gang Member, Jonathan Hernandez, Sentenced to 43 Years in Prison

Jonathan Hernandez, who answers to the aliases 'Kraken' and 'Travieso', and is a recognized member of the notorious MS-13 gang, has been sentenced to a significant 520 months in prison, equivalent to over 43 years. The sentencing took place in a federal courtroom in Central Islip. Hernandez had pleaded guilty to racketeering charges in May 2022, admitting to his role in the murders of Michael Johnson and Oscar Acosta. His crimes extend beyond these murders to include attempted murder and drug trafficking.

Impact on Victims' Families

During the sentencing, the father of Michael Johnson, George Johnson, took the stand to address Hernandez directly. He expressed the profound and lasting impact his son's murder had on their family. George Johnson had previously requested a life sentence for Hernandez, but despite this, he felt that justice had been served with the sentence given.

MS-13's Ongoing Threat

MS-13's violent activities continue to pose a significant threat to communities. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), in conjunction with other law enforcement partners, has pledged to maintain their efforts in eliminating this threat. The substantial sentence given to Hernandez is part of a strategic approach to protect the public and deter others from joining the gang.

Hernandez's Apology

Throughout the sentencing, Hernandez conveyed remorse for his actions via his attorney and through a statement that was translated to the court. He extended an apology to George Johnson, the father of one of his victims, to the broader Long Island community that was affected by his crimes, and to his own family.