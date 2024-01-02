MPD Officers Honored for Exemplary Handling of High-Risk Sexual Assault Case

Three officers from the Metropolitan Police Department, Brian Lafranchise, Heather Lynn, and Ethan Way, received Achievement Medals for their exceptional handling of a high-risk situation involving a sexual assault in progress. The incident, which unfolded in late November in the Seventh District, was brought to light when a 911 caller reported a disturbing video of the assault.

Timely Intervention and Tactical Excellence

Officers Heather Lynn and Brian Lafranchise were the first responders on the scene, but their initial attempts to gain entry into the apartment were unsuccessful. Nevertheless, they didn’t relent. With the assistance of Officer Ethan Way and further communication with the 911 caller, they managed to breach the apartment’s defenses.

De-escalation and Arrest

Inside, they found the suspect armed with a knife and attempting to retreat further into the apartment. Displaying outstanding professionalism, the officers de-escalated the situation. They prevented the suspect from accessing other weapons and convinced him to surrender. The suspect was subsequently arrested and charged with first-degree sexual abuse, kidnapping, and obstructing law enforcement.

Recognition of Heroic Actions

MPD Chief Pamela Smith lauded the officers for their readiness, professionalism, and dedication to protecting the community. Their actions led not only to the rescue of the victim but also to the removal of a violent offender from the streets. “Their compassion, excellent tactics, and strong scene command are admirable,” Smith said.