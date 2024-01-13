Mountain View Police Arrest Four in Connection with Christmas Day Crimes

In a dramatic turn of events, the streets of Mountain View, California witnessed a calculated arrest of four individuals, two of them minors, all believed to be associated with a gang.

The arrest followed a Christmas day robbery and a separate shooting incident that left a 6-year-old boy injured.

Christmas day in Mountain View was marred with violence. A robbery took place at a 7-Eleven on 1905 Latham Street where a necklace was stolen.

In a separate incident on the same day, a shooting occurred on the 900 block of Clark Avenue. This unfortunate event resulted in injuries to a 6-year-old boy, casting a dark shadow over the festive spirit.