Mount Vernon Family Offers Reward for Stolen Emotional Support Chihuahua

A family in Mount Vernon, New York, has been thrown into distress after their cherished Chihuahua, Nile, was stolen in an audacious car theft. The incident unfolded on Sunday when Stephanie Urzua, the owner of Nile, momentarily left her 2004 Honda Pilot parked near Ozzie’s Ice Cream & Things on First Avenue. In a cruel twist of fate, the car, bearing New Jersey license plate K47 SSE, was stolen, with Nile still inside.

An Emotional Support Animal Gone Missing

Adding to the family’s torment is the fact that Nile isn’t just a pet. The black male Chihuahua, adorned with brown and white accents, serves as an emotional support animal for Urzua’s daughter. At seven years old, unneutered, without a collar, and not microchipped, Nile’s sudden disappearance has left a poignant void in the family’s lives.

Urgent Appeal and Reward

Despite the loss of her vehicle, Urzua’s primary concern is the safe return of Nile. A police report has been filed, and an urgent appeal for help has been made public. To expedite Nile’s recovery, Urzua is offering a substantial reward of $1,000, with no questions asked. The reward underscores the importance of Nile to Urzua and her family, who are desperate to have their beloved, four-legged family member back at home.

A Plea for Humanity

As the days pass, the Urzua family’s hope of reuniting with Nile hangs in the balance. The emotional anguish is heightened by the fact that Nile serves a purpose beyond companionship. As an emotional support animal, his absence is felt profoundly by Urzua’s daughter, who relied on Nile for comfort and emotional stability. As the Mount Vernon community rallies to help, the family’s plea is simple yet powerful: Return Nile. Their story is a stark reminder of the deep bonds we share with our pets and the irreplaceable role they play in our lives.