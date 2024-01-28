Mount Morris Resident Cory Curry Faces Felony Charge for Protection Order Violation

In the quiet town of Mount Morris, a dramatic turn of events unfolds as 33-year-old Cory Curry is charged with a felony. The reason: alleged violation of an order of protection. Found in a location he was expressly forbidden from, the walls of a clandestine bedroom became an unlikely stage for the unraveling of this legal drama.

Unseen Intrusion: Curry’s Controversial Presence

The Livingston County Sheriff's Office first initiated the investigation on January 12. Suspicions had been brewing that the order of protection was being breached multiple times. Following a meticulous investigation, Curry was identified as the suspect. His concealed presence in a bedroom at an address he was not permitted to be at, brought the spotlight onto him.

Law Enforcement’s Response

The Livingston County Sheriff's Office, known for its swift response, sprang into action. Curry's violation of the order, a serious legal infringement, led to his felony charge. The gravity of the situation was underscored by the Sheriff's office in their official report.

The Unanswered Questions

While the event has been brought to light, a veil of mystery still hangs over the specifics of the protective order. The reasons behind its issuance or the penalties for its violation have not been shared. The nature of the protective order, too, remains undisclosed. As the town awaits more information, the tension surrounding the case is palpable.