Motorhome Crime Spree Ends: Offender Gets 31 Months in Prison

In a sequence of events that read like a crime novel, 24-year-old Bradley Peacock was handed a 31-month sentence by Durham Crown Court for a spree of motorhome-related offences. The series of crimes, committed between September 2022 and December of the same year, stretched across the North East of England and concluded on the remote Isle of Bute in Scotland, where Peacock was apprehended.

The Spree of Crimes

Peacock's illicit escapades ranged from damaging a caravan, breaking into a van and absconding with £2,000 worth of tools, to attempted fuel theft. His offences escalated to fleeing from the police in a stolen vehicle. In one particularly chilling incident, he collided with a car carrying a pregnant woman, sparking fears for the safety of her unborn child.

Burned Bridges and Stolen Motorhomes

His audacious streak didn't stop there. He proceeded to steal and later torch a £18,000 motorhome. Despite being apprehended and granted bail, Peacock flouted the law, failing to appear in court and chose instead to flee to Scotland. He was eventually tracked down in a stolen motorhome bearing false plates on the Scottish Isle of Bute.

Acknowledgment of Guilt

When presented in court, his defence did not contest the immediate prison sentence due to the multiple offences. His guilt was undisputed. Given his young age and a lack of significant prior convictions, the court considered these factors in determining his 31-month sentence. In a case that spanned multiple months, locales, and an array of criminal acts, it was a fitting end to Peacock's motorhome crime spree.