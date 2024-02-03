Mother's Search for Daughter Trafficked via Instagram Exposes Online Child Exploitation Crisis

Robyn Cory, a mother in the throes of a nightmare, is seeking answers and justice for her daughter, Kristen, who fell prey to sex trafficking at the tender age of 15. An alluring Instagram message was all it took for a criminal gang lurking in Houston's shadows to ensnare the unsuspecting teenager into a world of illicit exploitation.

Instagram: A Platform for Predators?

In spite of perceived safety measures, Kristen was lured away from her home by promises of a life of luxury. The medium of her entrapment was Instagram's direct messaging service, a platform that the Cory family believed was safe. A mere two weeks later, Kristen was discovered in Houston's notorious red-light district, a shell of her former self, deeply traumatized by her experience.

A Mother's Plea for Accountability

Despite the arrest and subsequent conviction of her primary trafficker, Aryion Jackson, and others involved in the criminal gang, the nightmare continued for the Cory family. Kristen disappeared once more, and her present whereabouts remain a mystery. In the face of this horrific experience, Robyn Cory is pointing fingers at Instagram and its parent company, Meta, alleging that their platform's existence and features facilitated her daughter's exploitation.

Big Tech's Role in the Child Exploitation Crisis

During a Senate judiciary committee hearing titled 'Big Tech and the Online Child Sexual Exploitation Crisis', Meta's founder, Mark Zuckerberg, refuted the notion of a causal link between social media and the deterioration of youth mental health. He did, however, offer an apology to families affected by such incidents. Cory dismissed Zuckerberg's apology as empty words, demanding instead concrete action to prevent further harm to children.

An investigation by The Guardian along with a legal action spearheaded by the New Mexico attorney general against Meta underscores the broader issue of child traffickers exploiting social media as a conduit for their heinous activities. Cory's urgent plea to other parents is to shield their children from social media and emphasizes the necessity for platforms such as Instagram to erect robust safeguards to thwart unauthorized contact with minors.