Mother’s Plea: Global Solidarity to Mark 100th Day of Son’s Abduction by Hamas

Starting each day with a heart wrenching ritual, Rachel Goldberg tapes a new number to her chest, marking the days since her son, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, was snatched away by Hamas. With the approach of the 100th day since the abduction, she is imploring people worldwide to join her in this symbolic gesture, by publicly displaying the number 100 to manifest solidarity and support for the hostages.

Hostages on the Heart: A Global Call to Action

Through the ‘Hostages on the Heart’ movement led by Goldberg, the world is summoned to stand against the hostage situation in Gaza. It’s a call to arms, not with weapons but with empathy, hoping to draw international attention to the plight of hostages like Hersh Goldberg-Polin. Rachel is encouraging individuals to wear the number ‘100’ over their hearts, regardless of where they are, and share this act on social media with specific hashtags, transforming this campaign into a global outcry.

A Meeting with Pope Francis: Seeking Divine Intervention

In a recent meeting with Pope Francis in Rome, Rachel appealed to His Holiness to join the cause, possibly during his Sunday Mass. This request symbolizes a plea for divine intervention—an effort to bring the world’s attention to the crisis and exert pressure on those who can secure the hostages’ release.

The Hostage Crisis: A Grim Reality

Hersh Goldberg-Polin is but one of several American hostages believed to still be detained in Gaza. He was taken captive during an attack at the Supernova music festival on October 7, 2024. While Hamas released 105 hostages during a weeklong truce in November, none of them reported having seen Goldberg-Polin in captivity. Despite these grim circumstances, Rachel Goldberg remains hopeful for her son’s return.

Former Israeli Ambassador to the U.K., Mark Regev, advocates for increased military pressure on Hamas to facilitate hostage releases. Meanwhile, Rachel’s goal is to mobilize a million people to participate in the ‘Hostages on the Heart’ campaign, believing that this tide of public sentiment will hasten the release of captives, including her son.

Every day, Rachel Goldberg awaits the moment she can finally remove the numbers from her chest and replace them with a smile—the day she can introduce her son, Hersh, to the world once again.