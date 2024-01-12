en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Mother’s Fight for Justice Against Serial Bully Highlights the Scourge of Digital Age Bullying

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:25 am EST
Mother’s Fight for Justice Against Serial Bully Highlights the Scourge of Digital Age Bullying

In a harrowing tale of digital age bullying, a mother has taken a stand, seeking justice for her son who has allegedly been traumatized by a serial bully. The tormentor, known for physically assaulting victims, further escalates the distress by posting videos of these violent attacks online.

Unveiling the Aggressor

The bully’s modus operandi isn’t merely confined to physical harm. The psychological torment inflicted through the public broadcasting of these attacks on social media platforms exacerbates the victims’ trauma, pushing them into a pit of embarrassment and distress. This method of online bullying not only magnifies the victim’s humiliation but also serves as a trophy for the bully – a disturbing testament to the bully’s reign of fear.

The Mother’s Quest for Justice

The mother, whose identity remains concealed to protect her son’s privacy, is determined to bring an end to her child’s ordeal. Her pursuit for justice isn’t just about her son’s safety, but also a call to prevent further such incidents from plaguing other innocent lives. Her efforts illuminate a broader societal issue – the monstrous face of bullying in today’s digital epoch.

Bullying: A Scourge of the Digital Age

The incident underscores the larger problem of bullying in our society, further amplified by online platforms. The accessibility and anonymity offered by the digital sphere provide a fertile ground for tormentors to cultivate fear, ensuring their victims’ humiliation reaches beyond the physical confines of their immediate environment. The plight of this mother and her son is a stark reminder that the battle against bullying requires not only individual courage but also collective societal action.

0
Crime Social Issues
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
1 min ago
Fatal Consequences: Navigational Error Leads to Shooting in Upstate New York
In a chilling incident that has riveted communities far beyond its rural backdrop, a navigational error turned fatal in Hebron, Upstate New York. A group of friends, in their early 20s, mistakenly turned into a wrong driveway, a misstep that led to a horrifying encounter with the property owner, 66-year-old Kevin Monahan. The event culminated
Fatal Consequences: Navigational Error Leads to Shooting in Upstate New York
Court Upholds Tyson Grech's Six-Year Rape Sentence
31 mins ago
Court Upholds Tyson Grech's Six-Year Rape Sentence
Inmate and Officer's Illicit Affair Uncovered at HMP Birmingham: A Case of Professional Misconduct
34 mins ago
Inmate and Officer's Illicit Affair Uncovered at HMP Birmingham: A Case of Professional Misconduct
Missing Woman in Grimshaw, Alberta: RCMP Seeks Public Assistance
5 mins ago
Missing Woman in Grimshaw, Alberta: RCMP Seeks Public Assistance
Chitwan National Park Strikes Major Blow Against Rhino Horn Smuggling
5 mins ago
Chitwan National Park Strikes Major Blow Against Rhino Horn Smuggling
Edward Murimi Opens Up About Drugs and Crime: A Candid Confession
31 mins ago
Edward Murimi Opens Up About Drugs and Crime: A Candid Confession
Latest Headlines
World News
Craig Tiley's Ambitious Vision for the Australian Open
15 seconds
Craig Tiley's Ambitious Vision for the Australian Open
Political Transparency and Controversy: A Glance at Zambia and U.S. Politics
23 seconds
Political Transparency and Controversy: A Glance at Zambia and U.S. Politics
Groundbreaking DNA Testing Unearths Genetic Conditions in Ancient Human Cells
1 min
Groundbreaking DNA Testing Unearths Genetic Conditions in Ancient Human Cells
Zambia's Cornelius Mweetwa Warns Opposition of Challenges Ahead, Calls for Serious Governance
2 mins
Zambia's Cornelius Mweetwa Warns Opposition of Challenges Ahead, Calls for Serious Governance
Yemen Stands with Palestine Despite US-UK Pressure: A Statement of Defiance
4 mins
Yemen Stands with Palestine Despite US-UK Pressure: A Statement of Defiance
Public Consultation on Electoral Reform: Engaging the Diaspora
6 mins
Public Consultation on Electoral Reform: Engaging the Diaspora
Zambian Political Figure Challenges President Amidst Cholera Outbreak
6 mins
Zambian Political Figure Challenges President Amidst Cholera Outbreak
Singapore's HSA Warns Against Weight Loss Products Sold on Shopee Containing Banned Substance
6 mins
Singapore's HSA Warns Against Weight Loss Products Sold on Shopee Containing Banned Substance
Kwame Anyimadu Antwi Denies Involvement in NEIP CEO's Arrest
7 mins
Kwame Anyimadu Antwi Denies Involvement in NEIP CEO's Arrest
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
1 hour
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
15 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
16 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
16 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
18 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
18 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
19 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
19 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
20 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app